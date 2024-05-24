Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stunning PHOTOS: Kavya Kalyanram dons sheer black gown with 3D floral patterns

    First Published May 24, 2024, 7:11 PM IST

    Telugu actress Kavya Kalyanram rose to fame after the movie Balagam. She looked stunning in a sheer gown decorated with 3D floral patterns, adding glamour to her entire look.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Famous actress Kavya Kalyanram appeared in Balagam. She's an industry veteran. Kavya began her career early.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She featured in several Tamil films. Snehamante Idera, Gangotri Tagore, Vijayendra Varma, Bunny, Pandurangadu, and Ullasamga Utsahamga are among her famous films.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 2022 film Masooda was her first main part. The film Balagam made Kavya Kalyanaram famous. Fans liked her in the Rs 23 crore film. Recently, her Instagram post became viral.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her images show her in a stunning black gown. Her appearance is glamourized by the transparent gown's 3D flower embellishments.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She wears dark brown lipstick and drop earrings for attractiveness. She captivates viewers with minimal makeup and smoky eye shadows. She poses in the photoshoot.

    article_image6

    Her designer shared the same photos and wrote, “Channelling elegance with every stitch! Gorgeous @kavya_kalyanram in our masterpiece, black beauty adorned with delicate 3D flowers and shimmering crystals falling in a cascade over a draped shoulder.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her fans have poured love and remarks. She is “stunning,” according to an admirer. Another fan called her “Angel queen.” The photographs had thousands of likes and comments.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Instagram is where she posts images. She just posted images of herself in a white outfit. She poses and flaunts her attractiveness in the video.

