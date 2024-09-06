Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sreeleela rejects GOAT star Vijay's movie offer: Did Telugu actress make the right decision? Read this

    Despite the mixed bag of success and failure in her recent films, Sreeleela's career moves continue to generate significant buzz in the industry.

    article_image1
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 1:32 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 1:32 PM IST

    Tollywood's young beauty Sreeleela has been going through a rough patch lately. Although she has been busy with multiple projects, none of them seem to be working in her favor. However, her demand remains unaffected, thanks to her stunning looks and exceptional dancing skills.

    Impressed by her dance moves, several heroes have approached her for special dance numbers in their films. However, Sreeleela has been hesitant to accept these offers, believing that venturing into that territory might not be beneficial for her career at this stage.
     

    article_image2

    Recently, the actress received an offer to sing a special song in Vijay's latest film, Leo. Considering Vijay's star power, she initially showed interest but later decided to decline the offer. The song was eventually filmed with Trisha. However, after witnessing Trisha and Vijay's performance in the film, many believe that Sreeleela made the right decision by opting out.
     

    article_image3

    Social media is abuzz with comments praising Sreeleela for not giving in to the temptation of working with Vijay and for prioritizing her career trajectory. While she is undoubtedly capable of delivering electrifying dance performances alongside Vijay, the question remains whether it would have been a strategic move for her career. Sreeleela is on the verge of establishing herself as a leading lady in Tamil cinema, with potential offers from top-tier actors.

    A misstep at this juncture could jeopardize her chances. On the other hand, Trisha, being an established name in the Tamil industry and having previously worked with Vijay, doesn't face the same risk.

    article_image4

    However, there's no denying that collaborating with Vijay would have significantly boosted Sreeleela's visibility and potentially opened doors for more dance number offers from the Tamil film industry. She has already showcased her exceptional dancing prowess in films like 'Guntur Kaaram' and 'Dhamaka.'

    Currently, Sreeleela is inundated with film offers and has been working tirelessly, even juggling three shifts a day for several months.

    article_image5

    Looking back at Sreeleela's career, last year saw her starring in films like 'Skanda,' 'Adikeshava,' and 'Extra Ordinary Man,' all of which failed to impress the audience. Her recent release, 'Guntur Kaaram,' also received mixed reviews initially.

    However, the film's box office collections have been promising. Sreeleela has also signed a film opposite the 'Rowdy' hero, Vijay Deverakonda, although the project is yet to commence.
     

    article_image6

    Additionally, she is set to play the female lead in Pawan Kalyan's 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh.' However, the shooting for this film has been put on hold to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check ATG

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram OTT release: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Nani starrer to release HERE; check

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmakers? Here's what she said NTI

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker? Here's what she said

    GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener RBA

    GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment RBA

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment

    Recent Stories

    What does it mean when crow hits on head? Remedies and astrological signficance vkp

    What does it mean when crow hits on head? Remedies and astrological signficance

    How to parcel your bike by train? A complete guide on charges, procedure and documents needed vkp

    How to parcel your bike by train? A complete guide on charges, procedure and documents needed

    Onam 2024: 8 flowers to make Pookalam THIS Onam ATG

    Onam 2024: 8 flowers to make Pookalam THIS Onam

    Poha to Mong Dal Chilla: 5 Energizing low-calorie breakfasts to begin your day light and healthy NTI

    Poha to Mong Dal Chilla: 5 Energizing low-calorie breakfasts to begin your day light and healthy

    How long can humans survive without food and water? vkp

    How long can humans survive without food and water?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon