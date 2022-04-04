Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump; fans call her 'beautiful mommy', 'stunner'

    First Published Apr 4, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

    Sonam Kapoor posted pictures from her most recent photoshoot, and they are stunning. The actress was spotted flaunting her baby bump.

    Sonam Kapoor surprised her fans last month when she revealed her first pregnancy with her husband Anand Ahuja. Everyone is looking forward to the arrival of the baby. Anil Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor all expressed their joy on social media following the announcement. 
     

    The actress just made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, and now another photo of her dressed as an angel and flaunting her baby belly has surfaced on the internet. We guarantee you won't be able to take your gaze away from her.
     

    Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in her new style. Sonam chose a light makeup look for her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla white outfit. Rhea Kapoor, the actress's sister, styled her.
     

    Sharing the pictures, Sonam wrote, "Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita styled by my baby @rheakapoor (sic)." Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, meet the 6 Kapoor sisters

    Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child, spoke about her pregnancy experience in an interview with Vogue India, saying, "It's been difficult. Nobody tells you how difficult it is. Everyone compliments you on how lovely it is." She also stated that she is excited to begin a new chapter in her life. "We are all here to grow and become better versions of ourselves. So I'm looking forward to that progression "She continued. Also Read: 7 adorable pictures of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

    Sonam Kapoor does yoga and weight training to stay in shape. The Bollywood actress is focused on staying healthy rather than dieting to maintain her ideal weight. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja to soon become parents; share gorgeous maternity pics

