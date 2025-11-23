Vivan Bhathena has praised Farhan Akhtar for his humble, grounded presence on the sets of 120 Bahadur, revealing that the filmmaker never carried the attitude of a typical producer. His comments have sparked buzz across the internet.

Farhan Akhtar is known as a multi-talented personality as actor, director, writer, singer, and producer. But, according to Vivan Bhathena, another quality worth noting is his humility on the sets. Vivan talked during a recent interview about their experience together, doing 120 Bahadur, where he said Farhan never had the air of a producer but rather became one with the team.

Vivan Bhathena Appreciates Farhan Akhtar

Vivan shared that the type of producer Farhan has been is rare and refreshingly so. Although Farhan Akhtar is highly regarded as one of the most creative persons in the industry, he preferred to give total creative space to the team. When Vivan said, “He never behaved like a producer,” he meant there was no unnecessary interference, no pressures, and no micromanagement during the shoot.

Instead, he provided backup when required and trusted the cast and crew to do their bit. For an actor, this freedom would most often translate into a great performance as they are relaxed and encouraged to work.

Creating a Comfortable Atmosphere

Vivan further mentioned that this was a comfortable and conducive environment because of the presence of Farhan. He praised Farhan’s ability to harmonize among departments by keeping the ambience laudably positive and productive. Everyone on set-from junior artists to technicians—was treated with warmth and humility by Farhan, helping him gain the collective admiration of the crew.

Such an attitude, according to Vivan, makes shooting an easier and enjoyable process. Farhan's approach fostered an environment for free expression rather than control, allowing the team to stretch the limits of their creativity.

A Leader Who Leads Without Dominating

The one thing that stood out for Vivan is Farhan's approach to leadership. He would lead by example by being ever-approachable, calm, and encouraging throughout the filming. It is not just Farhan’s kind of producer that one sees in the industry; others exist, too, under which such creativity sometimes lies buried under pressure and hierarchy.

120 Bahadur is creating quite a buzz, and the praises by an equally passionate Vivan Bhathena for Farhan Akhtar have only added to the excitement. With unobtrusive support from Farhan, dedication from the cast, and an enthralling storyline, this film surely promises to be one like none other.