Gal Gadot has opened up about a terrifying medical scare she faced during pregnancy, a dangerous brain clot that she had never spoken about publicly until now. Her revelation has sparked global conversations on maternal health.

Gal Gadot has always been known for her strength on-screen, as Wonder Woman, and off-screen, as a global icon. But now she has revealed one of the scariest moments in her life: the occurrence of a very dangerous brain clot while she was pregnant with her daughter, Ori. Speaking about the incident for the first time, Gadot says that medical emergency left her feeling terrified, vulnerable, and very suddenly made aware of how fragile life can be.

Gal Gadot explained that everything actually happened unexpectedly. So, according to her, in that moment, "everything went blank," meaning that the symptoms were so rolling that she immediately understood that something was wrong. The actress went on to reveal that all her spectacular experiences included suddenly feeling disoriented, dizzy, and losing vision-hallmarks of severe neurologic involvement.

Gal Gadot stated, “Last year, my life took an unexpected turn. I was eight months pregnant, juggling family, work and everything in-between when I started to feel the kind of headache that makes the world stop for three weeks,"

“Before we even got back home, my phone rang and my doctor said, ‘You need to come to the hospital right now. It’s serious. You have a massive brain clot.’

Therefore, her team immediately rushed her for medical attention, where doctors diagnosed her with a cerebral venous thrombosis (CVT), a brain clot requiring urgent treatment. The revelation took the breath away from fans who had probably never known about her having such a risky health scare while expecting.

“When I woke up, I realised that I had been given two gifts — one in my arms, Ori, and one in my heart, a second chance," Gal gadot explained her experience.

To Remind Her About Health Risks in Pregnancy

Her revelation focused on another lesser-discussed issue regarding increased risk of blood clots associated with pregnancy. Gadot really underlined the importance of listening to oneself and seeking medical help as soon as symptoms occur; assuming the signs are just "normal" should never happen. Indeed, she credited her medical team for acting quickly, helping ensure that both she and her baby were safe.