Huma Qureshi opened up the real talk about women's safety with a demand of the same punishment for online abuse and street eve-teasing. Boldly saying "stop commenting on women," she touched a chord in many who believe that the consequences need to be severe for harsher punishment, be it public harassments or those carried out through social media.

Huma Qureshi Calls for Stronger Laws on Online Abuse

Huma Qureshi, who is known to promote societal issues quite truthfully, brought out the fact that females are judged, commented on, trolled, and harassed daily. She further pointed out that digital spaces are insecure too as same as physical spaces. Most of the time, the trauma caused by online abuse is rather severe.

Laws, according to her, deal severely with street harassment but offer leniency if applied for online misbehaviour, which according to her are thereby emboldening trolls and harassers of the screen.

“There are comments like ‘post a picture in a bikini,’ and I am like, ‘kar kya rahe ho boss?’ It is very disgusting, and it is quite sad," Huma said. “Mere hisaab se toh jaise aap ladki ko physically ya kahin sadak pe chalte hue tease karne ki punishment milti hai, online ki bhi same punishment honi chahiye. There is no difference." She elaborated.

“You are slipping into my DMs and sending me dirty pictures or writing dirty comments on my post, toh aapko bhi wahi saza milni chahiye jo kisi ko badtameezi on the road pe milti hai. Main sirf ek basic common sense ki baat bolna chahti hoon ki ladkiyon ko unke kapdon ke baare mein, unke make-up ke baare mein, woh kaise life jeeti hain, kya kaam karti hain, kitne baje ghar wapas aati hain, unka wazan kya hai… unke baare mein please tippani dena band kar dijiye." Huma concluded.

Online Abuse: Growing Threat

The actress pointed out alarming growth in cyberspace bullying, body shaming, slut shaming and unsolicited comments that women suffer from all on social media. Huma noted how behavior is trivialized as 'just comments' or 'harmless trolling', when oftentimes it can severely affect one's mental well-being.

And under no circumstances should this avoid a woman bringing herself into online space out of fear; instead, the laws should evolve in their safety and accountability.

Equal Penalty for Online and Offline Harassment.

Clear demand is spelt by Huma Qureshi on this one in particular: if an offence is punishable on the street, then that offence should also be punishable online. She emphasized about both spaces being equal from the fact that the intention is the same for their harassment-as intimidation, disrespect, and control have not changed.

Her statement has received huge uproarious support on social media, with many agreeing that the legal system has to change along with changing face-to-face to modern forms of abuse. She also charged the authorities to act without delay on complaints lodged through cyber cells.