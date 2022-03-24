7 adorable pictures of Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The soon-to-be mommy and daddy, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been painting the town red ever since they broke the happy news. Check out seven pictures of the couple that prove they are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood.

    The Hindi film industry is overjoyed with the news of soon-to-be parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. The couple recently announced that their family will soon be grown by two feet, as they are expecting their first child. Days after the news of Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy was out, she was snapped with her husband Anand Ahuja on Wednesday night. The two were posing for the shutterbugs when Anand quickly left a peck on Sonam’s cheek, taking her by a surprise.

    Anand Ahuja, a businessman and shoe freak, opened a new showroom in Mumbai on Wednesday. The grand launch event saw many celebrities attending it. But what was more special was the fact that this was the first time they made a public appearance together since the time they shared the big news.

    Sonam Kapoor flaunted her baby bump in a blue pantsuit as she walked in with her husband And Ahuja. The glow of her pregnancy was very much visible on her face, making her look prettier and happier than ever before.

    Their little PDA moment made all their fans gush over the love they share. And this isn’t the first time that Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were seen getting mushy.

    The pictures on Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram are proof of how adorable this couple is! They often share their PDA moments on social media, leaving some major couple goals for everyone.

    On one hand, Sonam Kapoor cannot keep her hands off her hubby Anand Ahuja, while on the other, the husband never fails to steal a kiss. While they may make fewer public appearances, there is no denial that Sonam and Anand are one of the mushiest couples of Bollywood.

    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018 at a traditional Punjabi wedding in Mumbai. The couple will be celebrating their fourth anniversary in May, and soon, they will also be welcoming their first baby.

