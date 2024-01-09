Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor shares pictures with husband Anand Ahuja, calls him 'Perfect gentleman'

    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

    Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share adorable pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja. 

    article_image1

    Sonam Kapoor looked stunning as she stepped out with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and shared pictures from her closest friend's wedding.

    article_image2

    In the series of pictures, she was seen posing with Anand Ahuja and displayed couple goals on the internet.

    article_image3

    In one, Anand was seen giving a sweet kiss to his wife Sonam on her nose while hand-in-hand showing absolute love.

    article_image4

    The couple twinned in bown attires while Anand looked dapper in a solid brown jacket and white kurta combo.

    article_image5

    Sonam, the fashionista wore a brown saree with a traditional brown jacket and heavy jewelry such as a necklace, bracelet, and earrings. 

    article_image6

    Soman wore minimal makeup that had the perfect eyeliner wink, nude lipstick, and little blush on her cheeks. 

