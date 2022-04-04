Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja has this strict bedroom rule; read this

Anand Ahuja has a bedroom rule for Sonam Kapoor and she has to obey it. The actress revealed that Anand banned mobile phones inside the bedroom during their sleep hours.

Today, Sonam Kapoor shared some pictures on her social media where she looked beautiful as her pregnancy glow looked perfect. She donned a white satin saree from the designer team Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla at the designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's birthday eve last night.



Sonam looked stunning in her saree, which she accessorised with her mother Sunita Kapoor's statement jewellery. She finished the ensemble with a pair of matching jutties and a strapless blouse. Sonam shows her baby bump. With dark kohled eyes, nude lips, and centre-parted hair, Sonam is a sight to behold!

Long back, Sonam Kapoor shared some hilarious stuff she and her husband Anand Ahuja did during the lockdown.

Sonam had disclosed that Anand has strict bedroom rules, which she must obey at any cost. One of the rules is banning mobile phones inside the bedroom during their sleep hours.



Anand wants them to spend all of their time sleeping with each other and not with their phones. That's excellent practice! Sonam also advised that other couples do the same. Also Read: Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 6 actresses who survived major fatal accidents