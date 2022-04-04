Alia Bhatt to Malaika Arora: 6 actresses who survived major fatal accidents

Malaika Arora was recently involved in an accident and suffered minor injuries. Many celebrities have survived near-fatal vehicle accidents before her.

Indian actresses are often in the news for various reasons. It might be for a movie, a launch event, a romance, or even a break-up. However, sometimes they are in the limelight when they meet with accidents or some major mishap. Check out 6 actresses who met with car accidents.



On April 2, 2022, Malaika Arora met with a car accident. The actress suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital on April 3rd. "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has come out fine and she is now alright," the hospital said. The actor will be kept under surveillance for the night and released in the morning." Her admirers are hoping for a quick recovery. Malaika isn't the only celebrity who has escaped a near-fatal vehicle accident.



Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were in Ahmedabad promoting their new film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. According to reports, their automobile was stopped when another vehicle slammed into it at a red light. The back window of their car was completely shattered, but Varun and Alia escaped unharmed.

During an interview with Bollywood Bubble in 2021, Mahima discussed her accident when she was filming Dil Kya Kare. "It was the last day of the filming in Bangalore," the actress explained. A shot in the early morning. I sat in the back seat of the automobile. A milk truck was travelling from the wrong direction and collided with my automobile. The glass shards struck my face like gunshots."



Shabana Azmi was involved in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2020. Later, while discussing the disaster, Azmi told TOI, "I had collapsed." It was said to be a razor's edge. I may claim that I have a brain because of the brain damage."



In 2015, Hema Malini was involved in an accident in Rajasthan. Her automobile collided with another vehicle, and a two-year-old child in the other vehicle died due to the collision. She had then tweeted, “My heart goes out to the child who unnecessarily lost her life and the family members who have been injured in the accident. How I wish the girl's father had followed the traffic rules - thn this accident could have been averted & the lil one's life safe!” She had encountered backlash for her tweets.

