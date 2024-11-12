Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

A private video allegedly featuring Instagram influencer Sofia Ansari was leaked online, sparking widespread speculation. Known for her engaging content and large following, Ansari transitioned to Instagram after TikTok's ban in India and continues to be a popular content creator.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 7:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 7:16 PM IST

The digital world is buzzing with discussions around Sofia Ansari, a Instagram influencer known for her engaging content and striking personality.  Recently, a private video allegedly featuring her in intimate situations with a male friend leaked online, igniting widespread curiosity and speculation across platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

 

article_image2

After TikTok shut down in India, Sofia Ansari, a well-known TikTok celebrity from Gujarat, switched to Instagram. She now shares seductive images and dancing videos on Instagram, making her one of India's leading producers. Her Instagram has 13.2 million followers, despite being the subject of internet haters.

Also Read | Rida Isfahani MMS video leaked: Pakistani actress REVEALS why she didn't address the issue earlier

article_image3

Personal life

Born in Surat, Gujarat, on April 20, 1996, Sofia Ansari is one of the most well-known Indian creators on TikTok. She rose to fame with 5 million TikTok followers and cemented her position with 13.2 million Instagram followers, all of which were fueled by her early love of modeling and performing.

A major turning point in Sofia's career as a model and content producer was reached in June 2021 when she worked with well-known singer Ranveet Singh on a music video that was published by T-Series Apna Punjab.

article_image4

Video controversy

Sofia Ansari’s videos often gain widespread attention on social media. One of her videos, which was leaked, shows her fully clothed and has garnered significant internet attention, especially capturing the admiration of many young men.

The social media influencer, who has a sizable fan base, is well-known for her dancing videos and is always in the news. Regretfully, she has had to deal with obscene films becoming viral online, much like a lot of other celebrities. 

Also Read | Shalini Passi became mother at 20, talks about 'sibling-like' bond with son Robin Passi

article_image5

Her net worth

Sofia Ansari apparently makes more Rs 5 lakh a month, according to a number of internet sources. An estimated Rs 2 crore INR is her net worth. It's important to note that Sofia does not get a set monthly wage as a model and social media celebrity. She makes money from a variety of sources, including as modeling jobs, sponsorships, and brand partnerships. As a result, it is contingent upon her collaborations and commitments.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute ATG

Iconic Bengali actor Manoj Mitra passes away aged 86; CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gift THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release ATG

'Pushpa 2': Rashmika Mandanna gifts THIS to Allu Arjun for luck, hope ahead of grand release

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal and Vivian's verbal spat escalates into physical confrontation [WATCH]

Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology - WATCH ATG

'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' teaser OUT: Tom Cruise races against time, technology | WATCH

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy vkp

Sandalwood actor Abhishek Ambareesh blessed with baby boy

Recent Stories

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score dmn

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed? gcw

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Why are airplanes painted white? Check out practical reasons behind it gcw

Why are airplanes painted white? Check out practical reasons behind it

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon