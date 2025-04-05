user
'Ground Zero' new poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi impresses; trailer to release on THIS date

Excel Entertainment’s action thriller Ground Zero is set to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline inspired by true events. Starring Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the film follows a high-stakes military mission

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 4:22 PM IST

Excel Entertainment is steadily building anticipation for its upcoming action thriller, Ground Zero. Following the release of a gripping teaser that garnered widespread appreciation, the filmmakers have continued to intrigue audiences with striking new posters. In the latest update, a brand-new poster has been unveiled, officially announcing that the much-awaited trailer will be released on April 7.

Starring Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, Ground Zero is inspired by real events and depicts a high-stakes military operation. With each new reveal, excitement surrounding the film continues to grow, positioning it as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

ABOUT MOVIE

On March 27, the first poster of the film was released, featuring Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, stationed in Kashmir. The actor was seen with his back to the camera, holding a gun while surveying the Kashmiri landscape. The image also depicted thick black smoke rising from houses, suggesting an explosion. The poster confirmed that the film is scheduled for release on April 25, 2025. While sharing the poster, Hashmi expressed that the film would narrate an untold story about a mission that significantly impacted Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Ground Zero First Poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi's starrer promises high-octane drama as BSF Commandant

Adding to the film’s authenticity, the grand trailer launch will be attended by BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and the film’s creators. The presence of a real-life officer at the event further enhances the film’s immersive experience and highlights its commitment to realism.

Ground Zero is presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film’s production team also includes Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

With the trailer release just days away, the countdown to Ground Zero has officially begun. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

