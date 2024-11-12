Rida Isfahani MMS video leaked: Pakistani actress REVEALS why she didn't address the issue earlier

Pakistani TikTok star Minhail Malik's private MMS video leak has ignited controversy and raised concerns about digital privacy. This incident echoes a similar experience faced by actress Rida Isfahani in 2016, highlighting a recurring issue of trust and privacy violation within the entertainment industry.

Pakistani TikTok star Minhail Malik has made headlines following the leak of her private MMS video, sparking widespread criticism and raising serious concerns about digital privacy violations in Pakistan. Minhail Malik isn't the only well-known Pakistani person to go through this upsetting experience, either. The entertainment world was rocked by the 2016 leak of actress Rida Isfahani's private MMS video.

In a podcast interview, Rida disclosed that the video was recorded and shared by her then-fiancé. "My trust was betrayed back then, so I didn't speak up," she added. It seems as though humanity is lost when trust is betrayed. Rida went on to say, "He shared my photos while I was in the United States, three years after our engagement. I was asked to have a news conference, but I declined. He did it, and it was a personal tragedy of mine that I will always remember."

Rida Isfahani is a well-known model, presenter, producer, and actor from Pakistan. She made her cinematic debut in 2018 with Roag and gained notoriety for her major part in the Pakistani television drama Muhabbat Hamasafar Meri. Rida often publishes details about her personal and professional life on Instagram, where she has 421K followers.

Latest Videos