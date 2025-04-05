user
'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71

Actor Robert Trebor, best known for his role as Salmoneus in Hercules, has passed away at 71. He battled health issues after leukemia treatment.

ANI |Published: Apr 5, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Actor Robert Trebor, best known for his roles as Salmoneus in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena: Warrior Princess, has passed away at the age of 71, reported Deadline.

His obituary on Legacy.com did not share the exact date or cause of his death. However, as per Deadline, the actor had been facing health problems due to side effects from a stem-cell transplant for leukemia in recent years.

Born in Philadelphia on June 7, 1953, Trebor began his acting career with small film roles in the 1980s. One of his early major roles was in Out of the Darkness (1985), where he played real-life serial killer David Berkowitz, also known as the "Son of Sam".

He went on to act in several well-known films, including 52 Pickup (1986), Making Mr. Right (1987), Talk Radio (1988), and Universal Soldier (1992). He also made guest appearances on TV shows like Miami Vice, Murphy Brown, and Baywatch.

Trebor's most recognized role was as the funny and clever salesman Salmoneus on Hercules, where he appeared in almost two dozen episodes over five seasons. He also played the same character in Xena: Warrior Princess, a popular spin-off series.

In his later years, Trebor took on a few more film roles. His final movie appearance was in the Coen brothers' film Hail, Caesar! (2016), where he played a film producer.

Robert Trebor is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deirdre Hennings. According to Deadline, the family has asked that donations be made to The Braid, where a scholarship is being set up in his name, or to The Leukemia Research Foundation. 

ALSO READ: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash': James Cameron reveals stunning first look at CinemaCon, raising expectations [WATCH]

