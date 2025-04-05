user
user icon

'Ek Jaadugar' poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal stuns as magician in Shoojit Sircar's next; Read on

Vicky Kaushal is on a winning streak. Following the massive success of Chhaava, he has now unveiled the first look of his next film, Ek Jaadugar. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film presents Vicky in a mystical avatar, sparking excitement among fans

Ek Jaadugar' poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal stuns as magician in Shoojit Sircar's next; Read on ATG
Amrita Ghosh
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 5, 2025, 6:30 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal seems unstoppable at the moment. After delivering a massive hit with his historical drama Chhaava, the actor has now generated fresh excitement among fans by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film, Ek Jaadugar. The announcement has created a buzz across social media, as audiences get a glimpse of Vicky in a brand-new mystical avatar.

ABOUT THE FILM

The first poster of Ek Jaadugar, shared on Instagram by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, presents Vicky Kaushal in a striking green outfit, suggesting that he plays the role of a magician. His intense expression and the magical essence of the poster have intrigued fans, who are eagerly anticipating the film. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and backed by Rising Sun Films—known for hits like Piku and October—the film is already generating significant curiosity.

The caption accompanying the post urged audiences to prepare for a magical experience as Vicky Kaushal steps into his new role. The comment section was soon flooded with admiration, with fans expressing their excitement. Some users remarked on how fascinating the look appeared, while others praised the actor's ability to constantly reinvent himself. Many noted that his transformation was impressive, and one enthusiastic supporter even mentioned that his growing success was silencing critics.

The announcement comes at a time when Chhaava continues to dominate both the headlines and the box office. According to reports from Sacnilk, the film has amassed a staggering ₹596.20 crore in earnings since its theatrical release on February 14, 2025. The historical epic has further cemented Vicky’s reputation as a versatile actor while introducing audiences to the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Rashmika Mandanna rings in birthday at Oman; shares lovely pictures

Directed by Laxman Utekar and inspired by Shivaji Sawant’s renowned Marathi novel Chhava, the film explores the life of Sambhaji—the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji—who led the Maratha Empire through one of its most turbulent eras. Rashmika Mandanna stars as Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The movie has been widely praised for its compelling narrative, grand visuals, and stellar performances.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Chhaava will soon make its way to OTT platforms, with Netflix rumored to begin streaming the film on April 11. However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan 'nervous' ahead of directorial debut? Here's what he said ATG

Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan 'nervous' ahead of directorial debut? Here's what he said

Ground Zero new poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi impresses; trailer to release on THIS date ATG

'Ground Zero' new poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi impresses; trailer to release on THIS date

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav creates buzz with mystery girl at Eid celebration; Who is she? NTI

Akshay Kumar's son Aarav creates buzz with mystery girl at Eid celebration; Who is she?

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71 NTI

'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys' star Robert Trebor passes away at 71

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row anr

Kerala: Prithviraj Sukumaran receives Income Tax notice seeking details on remuneration amid Empuraan row

Recent Stories

Kerala: Kochi firm accused of mistreatment of employees, video shows workers being led around by belts (WATCH) dmn

Kerala: Kochi firm accused of mistreatment of employees, video shows workers being led around by belts (WATCH)

Damascus to Tehran: Top 10 cheapest cities in the World ATG

Damascus to Tehran: Top 10 cheapest cities in the World

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police's Controversial CM Awardees shk

When Medals Lose Their Shine: The Curious Case of Karnataka Police’s Controversial CM Awardees | Opinion

Bihar SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, burns body after fight over controlling his salary, expenses shk

Bihar SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, burns body after fight over controlling his salary, expenses

Samay Raina thanks Tony Kakkar amid India's Got Latent controversy: Full story explained MEG

Samay Raina thanks Tony Kakkar amid India's Got Latent controversy: Full story explained

Recent Videos

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Promises Health Boost with Ayushman Yojana

Video Icon
PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Guard of Honour in Colombo

Video Icon
Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Video Icon
Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Tradition with ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Video Icon