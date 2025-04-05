'Ek Jaadugar' poster OUT: Vicky Kaushal stuns as magician in Shoojit Sircar's next; Read on

Read Full Article

Vicky Kaushal seems unstoppable at the moment. After delivering a massive hit with his historical drama Chhaava, the actor has now generated fresh excitement among fans by unveiling the first look of his upcoming film, Ek Jaadugar. The announcement has created a buzz across social media, as audiences get a glimpse of Vicky in a brand-new mystical avatar.

ABOUT THE FILM

The first poster of Ek Jaadugar, shared on Instagram by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, presents Vicky Kaushal in a striking green outfit, suggesting that he plays the role of a magician. His intense expression and the magical essence of the poster have intrigued fans, who are eagerly anticipating the film. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and backed by Rising Sun Films—known for hits like Piku and October—the film is already generating significant curiosity.

The caption accompanying the post urged audiences to prepare for a magical experience as Vicky Kaushal steps into his new role. The comment section was soon flooded with admiration, with fans expressing their excitement. Some users remarked on how fascinating the look appeared, while others praised the actor's ability to constantly reinvent himself. Many noted that his transformation was impressive, and one enthusiastic supporter even mentioned that his growing success was silencing critics.

The announcement comes at a time when Chhaava continues to dominate both the headlines and the box office. According to reports from Sacnilk, the film has amassed a staggering ₹596.20 crore in earnings since its theatrical release on February 14, 2025. The historical epic has further cemented Vicky’s reputation as a versatile actor while introducing audiences to the enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and inspired by Shivaji Sawant’s renowned Marathi novel Chhava, the film explores the life of Sambhaji—the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji—who led the Maratha Empire through one of its most turbulent eras. Rashmika Mandanna stars as Maharani Yesubai, while Akshaye Khanna portrays Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The movie has been widely praised for its compelling narrative, grand visuals, and stellar performances.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that Chhaava will soon make its way to OTT platforms, with Netflix rumored to begin streaming the film on April 11. However, an official confirmation from the filmmakers is still awaited.

