Shalini Passi became mother at 20, talks about 'sibling-like' bond with son Robin Passi

Shalini Passi, star of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, opens up about her unique experience of motherhood, raising her son like a sibling. From navigating Disneyland to ice skating, Shalini shares her journey of growing up alongside her son, Robin.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 11:46 AM IST

Since the debut of Netflix's Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town. The 47-year-old gained notoriety for her spontaneous one-liners, outlook on life, and even her performance in the program. The fact that she is a mother of a 27-year-old, however, caught many people off guard. Shalini and her husband, Sanjay Passi, have a son named Robin Passi. At the age of 20, Shalini gave birth to Rahul. She talked about being a young mother and how she raised her kid like a younger brother in a recent interview.

article_image2

"I used to go to the toy store and get as excited as my son," Shalini said in an interview. She said, "I'd take him to Disneyland and let him go crazy on the rides. I would then say to him, "Robin, let's take skating lessons." He used to go ice skating with me. So both of us are ice skating then I taught him skiing, scuba diving. We were like siblings. It is like we grew up together."

article_image3

She added that he would call her by her name. “For the longest time, he used to call me by my name and it is only now that he addresses me as his mom," Shalini said. 

“He used to call up my mother and say, ‘Your daughter has lost it.’ He used to complain to my mother about me."

article_image4

In Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi costarred with Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. Her home base is in Delhi. You can watch the reality drama on Netflix.

