Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan starrer sees 33% dip, earns THIS so far; check here

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan's Sikandar is now facing a tough situation at the box office. The collection figure for the third day of the film has come out, which is shocking.

The craze among the public regarding Salman Khan's film Sikandar is now slowly fading away. The box office collection figures show that the film is in very poor condition. Trade analysts say that it would be a big deal if the film even recovers its cost. Meanwhile, the collection figures for the third day of director AR Murugadoss's film Sikandar have come out, which is truly shocking. According to a report by sacnilk.com, there was a drop of 32.76 percent in the film's earnings on the third day. The film could only collect 19.5 crore on the third day.

Salman Khan's Film Sikandar Collection Salman Khan's film Sikandar was long awaited for its release. However, the film disappointed the audience upon its release. The opening day figures made it clear that the film was not strong. It was expected that Sikandar would do a business of 45-50 crore in the first, but the film could only earn 26 crore on the first day. On the second day, the film did a business of 29 crore. On the third day, the condition of the movie seems to be even worse. The film could only collect 19.5 crore. It is worth noting that the film has so far earned 74.5 crore at the Indian box office. Sikandar has not been able to cover even half of its budget in 3 days. The budget of Sikandar is 200 crore.

Sikandar Shows Canceled Due to Zero Audience Salman Khan's film Sikandar was released in theaters on March 30 on the occasion of Eid. However, this time Salman did not receive any special Eidi from the audience. Meanwhile, another shocking piece of news is coming out that many shows of Sikandar have been canceled due to zero audience. Film critic Amod Mehra shared that some shows of Sikandar are being canceled due to lack of viewers. At the same time, fans say that the film has not lived up to expectations. It is being said that in some multiplexes in Mumbai, films like The Diplomat and L2 Empuran are being shown instead of the night shows of Sikandar. Theaters in Surat, Ahmedabad, Indore, and Bhopal have started removing Sikandar due to very few people buying tickets. ALSO READ: Singham Again to Sikandar: 6 Movies LEAKED online before release

Salman Khan's Film Sikandar Star Cast Talking about the star cast of Salman Khan's film Sikandar, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, and Prateik Babbar in lead roles along with him. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The director of this film with a budget of 200 crore is AR Murugadoss, who directed a hit film like Ghajini. ALSO READ: Salman Khan greets fans on Eid behind Bulletproof Glass amid death threats and Sikandar release

