Salman Khan greets fans on Eid behind Bulletproof Glass amid death threats and Sikandar release

Read Full Article

The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has made an appearance to greet his fans on Eid. He does it every year, but this year with a twist. Due to elevated security concerns and recent death threats, he appeared behind a bulletproof glass wall at his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai. Despite the precautionary measures, Salman Khan remained celebrating the festival. He was dressed in a white kurta-pajama and waved to the sea of fans gathered outside his residence.

Salman Khan greets fans on Eid:

Salman Khan had his niece, Ayat, join the actor to greet his fans. The actor's gesture of acknowledging his fans and their love despite having challenging circumstances. This Eid was very special to the actor Salman Khan and his fans due to the release of his latest film, Sikandar. This film has been generating massive buzz among the audience and critics.

The intense security measures for Salman Khan started from the death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April 2024, two men associated with the gang fired shots outside his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. This incident made him install bulletproof glass at his home with advanced CCTV systems to monitor the surroundings to protect him from the unexpected dangers.

In June 2024, the Navi Mumbai Police uncovered a plot to assassinate him while he was traveling to his farmhouse in Panvel. These threats, combined with the tragic assassination of his friend and politician Baba Siddiqui in October 2024, further got things out of control in Salman Khan's safety.

ALSO READ: Sikandar REVIEW: Salman Khan, Rashmika's film is a 'thrilling masterpiece' says netizens; read reactions

Salman Khan on death threats:

Salman Khan recently broke silence on the death threats and attacks on him and the security measures taken to protect him. He expressed the situation, stating, "It was very difficult to travel with heightened security everywhere. But I had to push to finish my work commitments.''

He also reacted to the death threats against Salman Khan due to death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi. He said, ''Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai." which means, "It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all."

ALSO READ: Sikandar LEAKED: Salman Khan's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

Latest Videos