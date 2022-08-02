Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra gets annoyed at paps, actor returns from Dubai vacation with Kiara Advani

    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in Dubai to celebrate the actress' 30th birthday. The rumoured couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport on August 1 as they headed back home.

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are no longer the much-rumoured couple! They frequently appear to be travelling together. They haven't, however, formally acknowledged their relationship. On July 31, Kiara celebrated her birthday. 
     

    Sidharth Malhotra was by her side as she rung on an important day. The much-in-love couple flew off to Dubai for the event. Sidharth and Kiara were photographed together on August 1 at the Mumbai airport while returning home.
     

    For a long time, Sidharth and Kiara have been linked by relationship rumours. The couple hasn't acknowledged or denied their romance. But the endless rumours are further strengthened by their endearing connection in real life, their regular getaways, and their sightings together. 
     

    Their photographs from Dubai, where Sidharth and Kiara posed with a fan, rapidly went viral on social media. The pictures also got many positive comments from social media users.
     

    Both stars were dressed in black, keeping their airport attire casual yet fashionable. Sidharth was spotted sporting a white tee underneath a cool black jacket, some black pants, and white sneakers. On the other hand, Kiara was spotted wearing a black hoodie and pants. 
     

    She also wore a stylish pair of shoes. She wore no makeup and left her hair loose. Additionally, the rumoured couple donned mouth masks for protection. They left the airport while being photographed by photographers.
     

    On the job front, Sidharth and Kiara both have a diverse slate of upcoming movies. Kiara will soon be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. Additionally, she and Kartik Aaryan have Satyaprem Ki Katha. Also Read: Video: Esha Gupta flaunts SEXY cleavage, hurts Hindu sentiments in her latest Instagram post

     

    On the other hand, Sidharth will appear with Rashmika Mandanna in Mission Majnu. Along with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna, he also has Yodha. Along with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force. Also Read: Video: Priyanka Chopra meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland, spends time with kids and women

