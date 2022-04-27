Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed by Mahira Sharma fans for ‘body shaming’

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fans of Mahira Sharma gave a befitting reply to Shehnaaz Gill's fans for body shaming the former.

    Actresses, whether from the film industry or the television world, often become victims of fat-shaming. Recently, a similar incident occurred with actress Mahira Sharma who was body-shamed by a journalist during a press conference in Mumbai. The media personnel had asked Mahira about her fluctuating weight, to which the actress said that she did not like the question and moved on with the press conference. This, however, got recorded on camera and the video went viral on social media.

    Even though Mahira Sharma preferred to keep tight-lipped about it, the episode, since then, has given rise to a war of sorts between the fans of Mahira Sharma and actress Shehnaaz Gill. While some of Shehnaaz’s fans also tried to body-shame the actress, Mahira’s fans were quick in defending her and calling them (Shehnaaz fans) out for their mean comments.

    Mahira Sharma’s fandom, whom she lovingly calls her own 'Army', has been extremely vocal in extending their support to the actress, while also calling out Shehnaaz Gill’s fans for their body-shaming comments. They reminded them (Shehnaaz fans) about the ending of Bigg Boss 13’s season coming to an end three years ago.

    Both Shehnaaz Gill and Mahira Sharma were at loggerheads during the 13th season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show Bigg Boss.  Throughout the season, fans of both the actresses also had a parallel war going on between them on social media, which seems to have revived after the recent incident of Mahira Sharma’s body-shaming episode by the journalist.

    One of the fans of Mahira Sharma wrote about how dignified a woman Mahira is since she has been keeping mum about the (body shaming) episode since the beginning of the time. “Silence is the best response to fools, In true manners, real artists can never react on PR works,” wrote the user.

    Appreciating Mahira Sharma about her career choices, another fan wrote: “Mahira has been killing it with her hit music videos, and soon debuting with two big budget films and a web series also! Wow Amazing😍❤️”

