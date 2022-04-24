(Watch Video) Bigg Boss fame Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed by reporter; Shehnaaz Gill's fans say' Karma'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma gets fat-shamed at media event in Punjab. Soon, Shehnaaz Gill's fans remind her of Bigg Boss 13 days and say, 'Apni figure ka bada guroor tha'

Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma revealed her upcoming flick yesterday, April 23. She will star with Ranjit Bawa in the film, shot in London. Mahira Sharma appears to have put on some weight recently.



Many others have observed this, and she is being fat-shamed. When a journalist asked Mahira Sharma that question yesterday, she had interviews set up.



According to the journalist, people did not spare celebrities whether they were overweight or skinny, and how did she deal with it? Mahira Sharma stood up and stated she didn't like the question. (Video)

This isn't the first time Mahira Sharma has been bothered by questions about her weight increase. She works out a lot as an actor, but things happen that are sometimes out of one's control.



On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill's supporters have been making snide remarks about Mahira, reminding her that she once fat-shamed Shehnaaz for her weight during their stay in Bigg Boss 13 house.

Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

Many said that the same thing is now happening to her and it is 'KARMA' by Shehnaaz's admirers. Shehnaaz Gill had made some drastic body transformations over the last few months. Also Read: Pictures: Malaika Arora's sexy Gucci silk shorts' price is more than Apple iPhone 13

Image: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram