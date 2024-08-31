Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sharmitha Gowda photos: Kannada actress looks HOT as she dons bikini in Maldives | Check out

    Known for her role as the formidable villain Bhanumathi in the popular Kannada serial Geetha, Sharmitha Gowda is making waves with her latest Maldives vacation pictures. The actress, who recently made a guest appearance in the serial Lakshmi Baramma, has shed her on-screen persona for a sizzling hot avatar. 
     

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Remember Bhanumathi from the hit serial Geetha? The cunning antagonist who played the perfect villain, infuriating viewers with her manipulative tactics, is back! This time, she graces the screen in Lakshmi Baramma, offering a helping hand to Kaveri. 

    article_image2

    Currently busy with a Telugu serial, Sharmitha Gowda, who rose to fame as Bhanumathi on Kannada television, recently took a break from her hectic schedule to soak up the sun in the Maldives. She has been treating her fans to glimpses of her tropical getaway with stunning pictures. 
     

    article_image3

    Sharmitha Gowda, currently seen in the Telugu serial Brahmam Gari Kalagnanam, is an active social media user. She frequently shares behind-the-scenes videos and reels with her co-stars, keeping her Instagram followers entertained. 
     

    article_image4

    While she is often seen in elegant sarees on screen, Sharmitha Gowda's off-screen style is even hotter. Her recent Maldives pictures, featuring her in bum shorts, crop tops, and swimsuits, have set the internet on fire, with fans praising her stunning looks. 
     

    article_image5

    One picture shows Sharmitha rocking a neon bikini as she strikes a pose on a Maldivian beach. The picture has sent her fans into a frenzy, with comments like 'fire', 'hot', 'stunning', and 'sexy' flooding her timeline. 
     

    article_image6

    In other pictures from her Maldives diary, Sharmitha is seen sporting stylish ensembles featuring denim shorts, crop tops, and shrugs. She completes her looks with trendy sunglasses and hats, looking effortlessly chic as she enjoys boat rides and strolls on the beach. 
     

    article_image7

    Impressed by her stunning transformation, a fan commented, 'Madam, why are you still on the small screen? You have the looks of a movie heroine!' Kannada viewers, who loved her portrayal of the antagonist Bhanumathi, are eagerly waiting to see her back on the small screen. 
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED ATG

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED

    Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case ATG

    'Nothing on Badlapur...', TMC's Kunal Ghosh criticizes Arijit Singh over protest song on Kolkata rape case

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners RBA

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, others celebs congratulate winners

    As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser' ATG

    'As though he's Swami Vivekananda....', Kangana Ranaut on calling Ranbir Kapoor 'serial skirt chaser'

    If someone is....', Rupali Ganguly drops cryptic post after Sudhanshu Panday's exit from 'Anupamaa' ATG

    'If someone is....', Rupali Ganguly drops cryptic post after Sudhanshu Panday's exit from 'Anupamaa'

    Recent Stories

    NIA arrests key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport vkp

    BREAKING: NIA arrests key accused in Tamil Nadu Hizb-ut-Tahir case at Bengaluru airport

    iPhone 16 series: A list of 5 major UPGRADES expected in the upcoming Apple smartphones gcw

    iPhone 16 series: A list of 5 major UPGRADES expected in the upcoming Apple smartphones

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to introduce 342 special trains on Mumbai-Konkan route vkp

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Indian Railways to introduce 342 special trains on Mumbai-Konkan route

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED ATG

    Deepika Padukone on maternity leave till March 2025; actress' due date REVEALED

    Who is Anjini Dhawan? Know some interesting facts about Varun Dhawan's niece RBA

    Who is Anjini Dhawan? Know some interesting facts about Varun Dhawan's niece

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon