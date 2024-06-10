Shama Sikander SEXY BIKINI pictures: 6 times the actress donned yellow swimsuits

Actress Shama Sikander often takes to Instagram to share pictures in hot outfits.

Shama Sikander was born on August 4, 1981, in Makrana, Rajasthan, India. She completed her schooling in Mumbai and later pursued a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

Shama started her career in the entertainment industry with modeling assignments and appeared in several television commercials. She gained recognition for her role as Pooja Mehta in the popular TV series "Yeh Meri Life Hai," which aired from 2003 to 2005.

Shama Sikander has been a part of various television shows across different genres. Apart from "Yeh Meri Life Hai," she has appeared in shows like "Baal Veer," "Seven," and "Man Mein Hai Visshwas."

In addition to her television work, Shama has also acted in films. Some of her notable film credits include "Prem Aggan" (1998), "Dhoom Dhadaka" (2008), and "Ansh: The Deadly Part" (2002).

With the rise of digital platforms, Shama Sikander has ventured into web series as well. She has appeared in web series such as "Maaya" and "Ab Dil Ki Sunn."

Shama Sikander has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and depression. She has spoken publicly about her journey towards mental health and has become an advocate for mental health awareness and destigmatization.