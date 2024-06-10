Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shama Sikander SEXY BIKINI pictures: 6 times the actress donned yellow swimsuits

    Actress Shama Sikander often takes to Instagram to share pictures in hot outfits.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Shama Sikander was born on August 4, 1981, in Makrana, Rajasthan, India. She completed her schooling in Mumbai and later pursued a degree in Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA).

    article_image2

    Shama started her career in the entertainment industry with modeling assignments and appeared in several television commercials. She gained recognition for her role as Pooja Mehta in the popular TV series "Yeh Meri Life Hai," which aired from 2003 to 2005.

    article_image3

    Shama Sikander has been a part of various television shows across different genres. Apart from "Yeh Meri Life Hai," she has appeared in shows like "Baal Veer," "Seven," and "Man Mein Hai Visshwas."

    article_image4

    In addition to her television work, Shama has also acted in films. Some of her notable film credits include "Prem Aggan" (1998), "Dhoom Dhadaka" (2008), and "Ansh: The Deadly Part" (2002).

    article_image5

    With the rise of digital platforms, Shama Sikander has ventured into web series as well. She has appeared in web series such as "Maaya" and "Ab Dil Ki Sunn."

    article_image6

    Shama Sikander has been open about her struggles with bipolar disorder and depression. She has spoken publicly about her journey towards mental health and has become an advocate for mental health awareness and destigmatization.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Malayalam actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act RBA

    Kerala: Actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act

    Know why Mohanlal didn't attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony RBA

    Know why Mohanlal didn't attend Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony

    SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt's niece Ssmilly Suri claims cousin Pooja Bhatt dropped her from films RKK

    SHOCKING: Mahesh Bhatt's niece Ssmilly Suri claims cousin Pooja Bhatt dropped her from films

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here ATG

    Mirzapur 3: Pankaj Tripathi starrer crime drama's date announced through cryptic Instagram post; check here

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai RBA

    Newly parents Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to rent Hrithik Roshan's sea-facing house in Mumbai

    Recent Stories

    Did you know KitKat is a souvenir in Japan? RKK

    Did you know KitKat is a souvenir in Japan?

    Govt to provide assistance to construct 3 crore rural, urban houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana gcw

    Modi 3.0 cabinet meets for 1st time, approves construction of 3 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

    Did Drake win Rs 7.58 crore from his bet in India vs Pak T20 WC? RKK

    Did Drake win Rs 7.58 crore from his bet in India vs Pak T20 WC?

    Kerala Malayalam actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act RBA

    Kerala: Actor Koottickal Jayachandran accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl; booked under POCSO Act

    Modi 3.0: Ram Mohan Naidu from Andhra youngest, Jitan Ram Manjhi from Bihar oldest in cabinet gcw

    Modi 3.0: Ram Mohan Naidu from Andhra youngest, Jitan Ram Manjhi from Bihar oldest in cabinet

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon