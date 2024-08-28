Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shama Sikander HOT photos: Throwback to actress' Bali trip; check out her bold snaps [PICTURES]

    Shama Sikander, born in Rajasthan, is a versatile actress known for her role in "Yeh Meri Life Hai" and her bold performances in short films. A fashion icon and mental health advocate, she engages actively on social media and supports various philanthropic causes. Her future projects promise continued innovation

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 2:07 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 2:07 PM IST

    Shama Sikander

    Shama Sikander was born on August 4, 1981, in Makrana, Rajasthan. Her upbringing in a traditional Muslim family shaped her early values. Moving to Mumbai at age 10, Shama's life transformed as she pursued acting. Her journey into the entertainment world began with struggle and determination, overcoming the challenges of adjusting to a new city and industry

    article_image2

    Shama Sikander

    Shama Sikander gained fame with her role as Pooja Mehta in the TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" (2004-2005). The show, focused on the aspirations of a middle-class girl, resonated with many, making her a household name. Her portrayal of Pooja was praised for its authenticity, capturing the complexities of a young woman striving to fulfill her dreams

    article_image3

    Shama Sikander

    After establishing herself on television, Shama ventured into films, appearing in movies like "Mann" (1999) and "Ansh: The Deadly Part" (2002). Though her film career didn’t take off as expected, these experiences helped her grow as an actress. Her versatility allowed her to experiment with different roles, though she continued to face challenges in securing prominent film roles

    article_image4

    Shama Sikander

    Shama Sikander reinvented herself by exploring the world of short films and digital content. Her performance in the short film "Sexaholic" (2016) showcased her ability to tackle bold and complex characters. This marked a significant shift in her career, where she began to take on more daring and unconventional roles, breaking away from her earlier image

    article_image5

    Shama Sikander

    Shama has been vocal about her struggles with bipolar disorder and depression, using her platform to raise awareness about mental health issues. Her openness about her experiences has made her an advocate for mental health, inspiring many who face similar challenges. She emphasizes the importance of seeking help and breaking the stigma associated with mental health

    article_image6

    Shama Sikander

    Over the years, Shama Sikander has established herself as a fashion icon, known for her impeccable style and bold fashion choices. Whether on the red carpet or through her social media presence, she continuously sets trends with her outfits. Her sense of style reflects her personality—bold, confident, and always evolving, earning her a strong following among fashion enthusiasts

    article_image7

    Shama Sikander

    Shama Sikander’s personal life has often been in the spotlight, particularly her relationship with American businessman James Milliron. The couple got engaged in 2015, and their relationship is often highlighted for its warmth and positivity. Shama’s openness about her life has endeared her to fans, who admire her for balancing her professional and personal lives with grace

    article_image8

    Shama Sikander

    Shama Sikander is an active presence on social media, where she connects with millions of followers. Her Instagram account, in particular, showcases her life, work, and thoughts, making her a significant influencer. Through her posts, she shares insights into her lifestyle, fitness routines, and fashion, further solidifying her status as a modern, multi-dimensional celebrity

    article_image9

    Shama Sikander

    Beyond her entertainment career, Shama is involved in various philanthropic activities. She supports causes related to mental health, women’s rights, and education. Her commitment to giving back to society is evident through her participation in charitable events and her efforts to use her platform to drive positive change, particularly in the areas she is passionate about

