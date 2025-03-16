Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Bollywood actors who own sports teams

IPL 2025: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is round the corner. In light of this let's take a look at 5 Bollywood celebs who own sports team, not just IPL or cricket teams

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 16, 2025, 9:23 AM IST

IPL 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan; Here are top 5 Bollywood actors who own sports teams not just IPL teams. Let's check out the full list

article_image2

Shah Rukh Khan: He is the proud owner of the second most successful IPL franchise KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). He has been associated with the franchise from Day 1 of IPL and continues to do so.

 


article_image3

Preity Zinta: Preity Zinta co-owns Kings XI Punjab. She is seen cheering for her teams from the stands and also participates during auctions

article_image4

Ranbir Kapoor: Co-owner of Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. A passionate football enthusiast, Ranbir actively supports the sport’s growth in India. Under his co-ownership, Mumbai City FC emerged as one of ISL’s top-performing teams, winning the 2020-21 season title.

article_image5

Juhi Chawla: Co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Shah Rukh Khan and her husband Jay Mehta. Juhi actively supports the team, often seen cheering from the stands. Her involvement extends beyond IPL, helping KKR expand its brand globally through leagues like the Caribbean Premier League.

article_image6

Abhishek Bachchan: Owns Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. His strategic involvement helped both teams achieve championship victories. Abhishek is deeply committed to promoting kabaddi and football in India.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Shraddha Kapoor to Arijit Singh – Watch these celebs perform at opening ceremony

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: A.R. Rahman hospitalized at Chennai's Apollo Hospital after sudden chest pain: Report shk

A.R. Rahman hospitalized at Chennai's Apollo Hospital after sudden chest pain: Report

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Wrestled While Fasting During Ramadan

WWE: 5 Superstars Who Wrestled While Fasting During Ramadan

WWE: 5 Most Brutal Finishing Moves That Inflict Real Pain

WWE: 5 Most Brutal Finishing Moves That Inflict Real Pain

David Warner set for silver screen debut with cameo appearance in Robinhood; Internet goes frenzy HRD

David Warner set for silver screen debut with cameo appearance in 'Robinhood'; Internet goes frenzy

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here NTI

Soni Razdan shares emotional birthday poem for daughter Alia Bhatt on her 32nd birthday; Check here

Recent Stories

Australian cricketer David Warner to star in Telugu movie 'Robinhood'? Here's what we know ATG

Australian cricketer David Warner to star in Telugu movie 'Robinhood'? Here's what we know

Attention gold loan borrowers! RBI's new rules to tackle irregularities AJR

Attention gold loan borrowers! RBI's new rules to tackle irregularities

Love for Bharat unites us all: Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing sensation Esther Lalduhawmi Hnamte anr

Love for Bharat unites us all: Amit Shah gifts guitar to Mizoram's 7-year-old singing sensation

Sonu Sood comes out in support of 'Nadaaniyan' actors Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor ATG

Sonu Sood comes out in support of 'Nadaaniyan' actors Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Akshara Singh Saree Collection for the Modern Indian Bride iwh

Akshara Singh's Saree Styles: Inspiration for New Brides

Recent Videos

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

IPL 2025: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Defend Their Title Under New Captain? | KKR

Video Icon
Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Sachin Tendulkar's EPIC Holi Prank: Yuvraj Singh Gets Splashed with Colour

Video Icon
‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

‘Assam ki Galiyan Sooni, Indira Gandhi Khooni’: Home Minister Amit Shah Attacks Congress in Assam

Video Icon
How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

How ISIS’ Second-in-Command Abu Khadijah was KILLED by US, Iraqi Forces?

Video Icon
IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

IPL 2025: Top Players to Miss Opening Matches - Full List

Video Icon