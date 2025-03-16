Shah Rukh Khan to Abhishek Bachchan: 5 Bollywood actors who own sports teams

Read Full Gallery

IPL 2025: The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League is round the corner. In light of this let's take a look at 5 Bollywood celebs who own sports team, not just IPL or cricket teams

Shah Rukh Khan: He is the proud owner of the second most successful IPL franchise KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders). He has been associated with the franchise from Day 1 of IPL and continues to do so.

Preity Zinta: Preity Zinta co-owns Kings XI Punjab. She is seen cheering for her teams from the stands and also participates during auctions

Ranbir Kapoor: Co-owner of Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League. A passionate football enthusiast, Ranbir actively supports the sport’s growth in India. Under his co-ownership, Mumbai City FC emerged as one of ISL’s top-performing teams, winning the 2020-21 season title.

Juhi Chawla: Co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Shah Rukh Khan and her husband Jay Mehta. Juhi actively supports the team, often seen cheering from the stands. Her involvement extends beyond IPL, helping KKR expand its brand globally through leagues like the Caribbean Premier League.

Abhishek Bachchan: Owns Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League and co-owns Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League. His strategic involvement helped both teams achieve championship victories. Abhishek is deeply committed to promoting kabaddi and football in India. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Shraddha Kapoor to Arijit Singh – Watch these celebs perform at opening ceremony

