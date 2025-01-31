Entertainment

Preity Zinta turns 50: Check life, career of of THIS Bollywood actress

Preity Zinta turns 50: Bollywood's Lady Dabangg

A Bollywood actress who feared no one, even the underworld. This is Preity Zinta, who has turned 50

Preity Zinta's Testimony

Preity Zinta testified in the case involving Bharat Shah, producer of the film 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', which was funded by Chhota Shakeel

Preity Zinta was asked for 50 Lakhs

Preity Zinta testified that she received a call from the underworld demanding 50 lakh rupees. In an interview, she revealed how frightened she was by the call

Preity Zinta's career began with a small role

Preity Zinta started her career with a small role in the film 'Dil Se', starring Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala

Preity Zinta's Rise to Stardom

After 'Dil Se', Preity Zinta played the lead role in 'Soldier' with Bobby Deol. The film was a hit, and Preity became an overnight star

Preity Zinta paired with Superstars

Preity Zinta shared the screen with all three Khans. She also worked with Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others

Preity Zinta's Filmography

Preity Zinta starred in films like 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Salaam Namaste', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Mission Kashmir', 'Farz', 'Koi Mil Gaya'

Preity Zinta's Upcoming Film

Preity Zinta is making a comeback after a long time. She will be seen in 'Lahore 1947' with Sunny Deol, produced by Aamir Khan

