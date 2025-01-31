Preity Zinta turns 50: Check life, career of of THIS Bollywood actress

Entertainment
A Bollywood actress who feared no one, even the underworld. This is Preity Zinta, who has turned 50
Preity Zinta testified in the case involving Bharat Shah, producer of the film 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', which was funded by Chhota Shakeel
Preity Zinta testified that she received a call from the underworld demanding 50 lakh rupees. In an interview, she revealed how frightened she was by the call
Preity Zinta started her career with a small role in the film 'Dil Se', starring Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala
After 'Dil Se', Preity Zinta played the lead role in 'Soldier' with Bobby Deol. The film was a hit, and Preity became an overnight star
Preity Zinta shared the screen with all three Khans. She also worked with Sunny Deol, Abhishek Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and others
Preity Zinta starred in films like 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Veer-Zaara', 'Salaam Namaste', 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Mission Kashmir', 'Farz', 'Koi Mil Gaya'
Preity Zinta is making a comeback after a long time. She will be seen in 'Lahore 1947' with Sunny Deol, produced by Aamir Khan
(PHOTOS) Inside Shahid Kapoor's luxury Bungalow in Mumbai; Check
PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik's 6 fancy earrings for every occasion
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: 6 Star kids launched by Karan Johar
Kumbh Mela VIRAL girl Monalisa, joins Bollywood film Diary of Manipur