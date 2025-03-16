Football transfer rumours: Alvarez to Raphinha, Man United and other EPL clubs eye top talent

Read Full Gallery

Premier League transfer rumors: Manchester United eye Raphinha, Liverpool pursue Alvarez, and Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham consider various signings and departures.

The summer transfer window is heating up, with several Premier League clubs linked to top talent from around the world. Let's check the latest transfer rumors.

Liverpool

- Liverpool are open to selling starting centre-back Ibrahima Konate and would accept offers in the region of €60m (£50m) from Real Madrid or PSG.

- The Reds are also willing to offer £100m to prise Julian Alvarez away from Atletico Madrid if they fail to sign Alexander Isak.

- Liverpool's search for a striker is balanced by their willingness to sell Darwin Nunez, with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta pushing for a move to keep the Uruguayan forward in the Premier League.

Arsenal

- Arsenal are demanding €80m (£67.5m) from Real Madrid if they are to sell Riccardo Calafiori just one year after arriving at the Emirates.

- The Gunners are also pushing for a move to sign Liverpool's Darwin Nunez, with Mikel Arteta keen to keep the Uruguayan forward in the Premier League.

Manchester United

- Manchester United are considering a sensational move for Barcelona's Raphinha, who could be available for £60m.

- The Red Devils have also been told to sign Viktor Gyokeres by Ruben Amorim after losing out to Chelsea in the battle to snap up Geovany Quenda.

Chelsea

- Chelsea have no intention of letting Jadon Sancho return to Manchester United, with the club expected to follow through on a permanent transfer worth around £25m.



- The Blues are also interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, who has also attracted admiring glances from Arsenal.

Tottenham Hotspur

- Tottenham are lining up a summer exit for Yves Bissouma, who has fallen out of favour under Ange Postecoglou.

Other transfer rumors

- Manchester City face competition from PSG in the race to sign Leicester City's 15-year-old prodigy Jeremy Monga.

- Aston Villa are monitoring the progress of former Real Madrid star Isco as the playmaker enjoys his continued renaissance at Real Betis.

- Newcastle United and Aston Villa are leading the chase for Besiktas' young striker Semih Kilicsoy.

- Real Madrid have identified Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller as an ideal replacement for Luka Modric after missing out on Joshua Kimmich.

- Sunderland are demanding more than £20m for teenage midfield star Jobe Bellingham, who has attracted interest from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

