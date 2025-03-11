Shah Rukh Khan's dream renovation for 'Mannat' faces legal obstacle; Read on

Read Full Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic bungalow, Mannat, is set for renovations, but the project faces a setback as activist Santosh Daundkar claims it lacks proper Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. The NGT has asked for evidence of violations, with the next hearing scheduled for April 23

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, is slated for renovations this summer. Reports indicate that he and his family will temporarily relocate to facilitate the construction work. However, the project has encountered a challenge as an activist has expressed concerns regarding potential violations in the renovation plans, urging the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to halt the project. According to Bar & Bench, activist Santosh Daundkar has approached the NGT, claiming that both Shah Rukh Khan and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) failed to secure the necessary Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance for the renovations. Since Mannat is classified as a Grade III heritage structure, any alterations require appropriate permissions.

The report mentions that Shah Rukh Khan intends to add two additional floors to his existing six-storey bungalow. It also alleges that he converted twelve one-bedroom flats, originally designated for mass housing, into a single-family residence. The NGT has responded by requesting Daundkar to provide supporting evidence for his claims. Judicial Member Dinesh Kumar Singh and Expert Member Vijay Kulkarni emphasized that if there were any violations by the Project Proponent or the MCZMA, Daundkar must submit proof within four weeks. They warned that failure to provide evidence could result in the dismissal of the appeal. The tribunal is scheduled to revisit the case on April 23

Mannat, located in Mumbai's upscale Bandra Bandstand area, is a beloved landmark frequently attracting fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood superstar. The mansion has become a tourist hotspot, often surrounded by eager admirers awaiting a wave or photo opportunity. On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoyed significant success with Jawan and Pathaan in 2023, is now preparing for King, a film directed by Sidharth Anand. Rumors suggest that the movie may feature Abhishek Bachchan and Suhana Khan

