(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature 'adaab'; looks dapper in all-black ensemble

IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan once again stole the spotlight at the 25th IIFA Awards with his effortless charm and impeccable style. From making a dapper statement in an all-black ensemble to sharing a warm moment with Shreya Ghoshal and mentoring Kartik Aaryan, SRK's presence added star power to the grand event in Jaipur

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 10, 2025, 8:46 AM IST

IIFA 2025:  Bollywood’s ultimate charmer, Shah Rukh Khan, once again showcased his signature charisma at the 25th IIFA Awards, leaving fans captivated. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, he walked the green carpet with effortless style and greeted everyone with his signature adaab. During the event, he also shared a warm hug with playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, exchanging smiles and posing for the cameras

article_image2

SRK radiated pure sophistication in a black double-breasted blazer with silver buttons, complemented by a black satin top and matching trousers. His look was further elevated with dark sunglasses, a sleek wristwatch, and a subtle silver chain, proving once again that his fashion game is always on point

article_image3

Adding to the night's highlights, Shah Rukh Khan offered hosting tips to Kartik Aaryan. Before the main event, Kartik had shared a behind-the-scenes reel of his preparations, where SRK guided him on delivering an opening statement for the Jaipur audience. SRK suggested a traditional Rajasthani greeting, which Kartik enthusiastically repeated after him

article_image4

The IIFA Digital Awards on March 8 celebrated major wins, with Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila earning top honors

article_image5

The main awards night on March 9 was electrified by hosts Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, with a standout tribute from Kareena Kapoor Khan to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor

article_image6

Additionally, IIFA commemorated 50 years of Sholay with a special screening at the historic Rajmandir Cinema

