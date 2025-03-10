(PHOTOS) IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan greets fans with his signature 'adaab'; looks dapper in all-black ensemble

Read Full Article

IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan once again stole the spotlight at the 25th IIFA Awards with his effortless charm and impeccable style. From making a dapper statement in an all-black ensemble to sharing a warm moment with Shreya Ghoshal and mentoring Kartik Aaryan, SRK's presence added star power to the grand event in Jaipur

IIFA 2025: Bollywood’s ultimate charmer, Shah Rukh Khan, once again showcased his signature charisma at the 25th IIFA Awards, leaving fans captivated. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, he walked the green carpet with effortless style and greeted everyone with his signature adaab. During the event, he also shared a warm hug with playback singer Shreya Ghoshal, exchanging smiles and posing for the cameras

SRK radiated pure sophistication in a black double-breasted blazer with silver buttons, complemented by a black satin top and matching trousers. His look was further elevated with dark sunglasses, a sleek wristwatch, and a subtle silver chain, proving once again that his fashion game is always on point ALSO READ: IIFA 2025: Kareena Kapoor shines in royal red, gold Indo-Western outfit

Adding to the night's highlights, Shah Rukh Khan offered hosting tips to Kartik Aaryan. Before the main event, Kartik had shared a behind-the-scenes reel of his preparations, where SRK guided him on delivering an opening statement for the Jaipur audience. SRK suggested a traditional Rajasthani greeting, which Kartik enthusiastically repeated after him

The IIFA Digital Awards on March 8 celebrated major wins, with Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila earning top honors

The main awards night on March 9 was electrified by hosts Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, with a standout tribute from Kareena Kapoor Khan to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor

Additionally, IIFA commemorated 50 years of Sholay with a special screening at the historic Rajmandir Cinema

