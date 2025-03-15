IPL 2025: Shraddha Kapoor to Arijit Singh – Watch these celebs perform at opening ceremony

Read Full Gallery

IPL 2025 is set to kick off on March 22 at Eden Gardens with an exciting opening ceremony featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Arijit Singh, setting the stage for thrilling cricket action.



The anticipation for IPL 2025 is soaring as the tournament is set to begin on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Fans are eager for the high-energy opening ceremony that promises a star-studded lineup. The iconic venue will host an unforgettable night filled with Bollywood performances and music before the cricket action kicks off.

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, the popular Bollywood duo, will light up the stage with their electrifying performances. Known for their vibrant chemistry, they’re sure to set the tone for an exciting IPL season. Their dance routines and energy are expected to steal the spotlight at the ceremony.

Adding to the spectacle, Arijit Singh will mesmerize the audience with his soulful renditions. The beloved singer will perform his chart-topping hits, creating a magical atmosphere that will captivate the crowd. His voice will provide the perfect soundtrack to the thrilling IPL opener.

The opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will follow the ceremony. As the IPL 2025 kicks off, the month-long cricketing extravaganza promises intense action, drama, and star-studded performances. With a mix of top-notch cricket and vibrant entertainment, this IPL season is sure to be a memorable one. ALSO READ: Was Shreyas Iyer denied playing Holi? Punjab Kings skipper's instagram video sparks buzz (WATCH)

