    Sexy videos, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Neha Malik flaunts her HOT body in lingerie; check her Instagram post

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 2:48 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy actress Neha Malik appeared to be a boudoir model while sporting a bralette and thongs. The actress has dropped pictures from a bold photoshoot; take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha Malik, a Bhojpuri actress, is well known for frequently causing a stir on social media with her sultry images and videos. The actress recently released photographs from a daring photo shoot in which she posed while wearing red underwear. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha's decision to let her pants down and reveal her seductive undergarments has caught the attention of online users. Fans flooded the post's comments section with several fire and heart emojis as soon as she posted the photographs. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha Malik is known for her daring fashion statements, she releases Insta reels and posts of her scorching photoshoots and not being afraid to dress provocatively. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress has frequently been the focus of trolls due to her unmistakable sense of style. But by turning a deaf ear to the remarks, she projects confidence.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The model-actress has caught the attention of online users once more with her stylish lingerie line. On the photo-sharing website, Neha posted a tonne of images that will wow you.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha proudly displayed her curves in the fearless avatar while decked out in sleek black underwear. She laid on a bed, staring directly into the camera, in a killing stance. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha, who was dressed in a bralette and thongs, gave off boudoir model vibes while smiling subtly. In the following photo, Neha painted a stunning portrait of herself showing off her back while wearing a loose-fitting white shirt around her waist. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The model kept her accessories simple, wearing only a pair of pearl-studded earrings and a pink lipstick. She styled her wavy brunette hair in an open bun.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha is not just a beauty queen but also a fitness freak. By sharing her training videos on social media, she has encouraged her followers to live a fit and healthy lifestyle.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Neha most recently appeared in Khesari Lal Yadav's well-known Bhojpuri song Tere Mere Darmiyan's music video on the professional front. Also Read: Nora Fatehi shows off SEXY BACK with photographer Anup Surve in Mauritius

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She will next appear in the song "Raje Jatt" by artist Jagga Bajwa, according to her forthcoming projects. The song will be made available on September 27. Also Read: Want to have BIKINI body like Kim Kardashian and her sisters? 

