Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla flaunts her busty cleavage and BOLD dance moves in bra

    First Published Dec 3, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Namrata Malla's most recent social media post shows off her gorgeous figure. When Namrata Malla shows bikini pictures and videos, fans cannot contain their delight.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The well-known face of the Bhojpuri industry is Namrata Malla. actress renowned for her edgy and seductive appearance. She uses social media extensively.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla never stops posting her provocative and sexy movies on social media. Her newest video is trending online once more. (VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla appears hotter and more seductive than ever in this new video. Fans find her provocative expressions too alluring.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In terms of her overall appearance, she wore minimal makeup and left her hair open. The social internet is buzzing over this video.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla may be seen in the video sporting a white bra and black shorts that give the impression that she is igniting the Instagram fires.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata Malla is the current style icon for followers and fans. She is a social media sensation as well. Fans love her dance movies and always put positive comments on her posts.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When they see Namrata in the video, they go berserk. Her video continues to earn likes from viewers; it has 13,0005 views.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata's video is receiving plenty of attention from fans. Soon, Namrata will appear in Telugu item songs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film popular song Varaha Roopam is back to your playlist- know now RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film popular song Varaha Roopam is back to your playlist- know now

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC RBA

    SS Rajamouli beats Steven Spielberg, RRR filmmaker bagged the best director at NYFCC

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another Tollywood actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia RBA

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, another actress Poonam Kaur diagnosed with the rare disorder Fibromyalgia

    Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed RBA

    Jubin Nautiyal: 'God Was Watching Over Me', singer shares picture from his hospital bed

    Hansika Motwani wedding update: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies RBA

    Hansika Motwani wedding: Actress and her fiance Sohael Khaturiya had Sufi night for their sangeet ceremonies

    Recent Stories

    Hurling abusive words against PM Modi is new normal for Congress: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra AJR

    Hurling abusive words against PM Modi is new normal for Congress: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film popular song Varaha Roopam is back to your playlist- know now RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film popular song Varaha Roopam is back to your playlist- know now

    Abhishek Bachchan's Bol Bachchan to Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala, 8 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Hindi films sur

    Abhishek Bachchan's Bol Bachchan to Ayushmann's Bala, 8 Bollywood movies that are remakes of Hindi films

    Police arrest Hyderabad University professor for molesting foreign student; protest breaks out in campus AJR

    Police arrest Hyderabad University professor for molesting foreign student; protest breaks out in campus

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar AJR

    Who was Raju Theth, gangster shot dead in Rajasthan's Sikar

    Recent Videos

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon