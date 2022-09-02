Sexy video: Bhojpuri BOLD actress Monalisa's hot dance moves will make you go crazy (WATCH)

One of the bold and most attractive actresses in Bhojpuri cinema is Monalisa. Monalisa's sexy images and dancing videos frequently go popular on social media.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

One of the most attractive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry is Monalisa. Monalisa routinely creates risk-taking images and dancing videos that become viral on social media.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa has more than 3 million Instagram users following the actress. Besides Bhojpuri movies, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu language films. (VIDEO)



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa has also appeared on India's popular reality programme Bigg Boss 10. She also married her boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot in the Bigg Boss house.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Talking about this Bhojpuri song, 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te Din' has received 10 million views and 28k likes on YouTube. This video has a lot of comments from fans.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Monalisa’s posts often show views into both her personal and professional lives. She has just stunned the fans with more of her style look. Also Read: Pictures: Malaika Arora flaunts her SEXY body in sports bra and blue shorts

Photo Courtesy: YouTube