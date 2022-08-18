Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Manchester United icon has eyes set on Borussia Dortmund?

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly set his eyes on a move to Borussia Dortmund, with the German side contemplating on adding the star to their ranks.

The transfer saga surrounding legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo gathers steam with reports linking the Manchester United star to several Champions League clubs. Hours after the Portuguese icon was linked to a return to his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon comes another report of a possible move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund. Also read: Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Ronaldo has set his sights on the move to Borussia Dortmund, who are reportedly considering bringing the 37-year-old icon into their ranks. "Cristiano Ronaldo's last chance of leaving Manchester United is via a transfer to Borussia Dortmund. Jorge Mendes is actively working on a move," Jacobs said.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was reluctant to let go of Ronaldo in the pre-season with Old Trafford stating that the striker is not for sale. However, following the Portuguese talisman's 'unacceptable' behaviour since his return, the Dutchman is said to have changed his mind and is now open to the striker leaving the club. Also read: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Totti and more: Luciano Spalletti's shirt collection leaves football fans in a tizzy

Jacobs confirms this, saying that the 37-year-old took the United manager by surprise and that tension between the two people was still high. "Erik ten Hag felt blindsided by Cristiano Ronaldo's absence in pre-season, and there is still tension between the pair," the journalist said.

The scribe added, "Ronaldo is not fully convinced by Ten Hag's tactics or the manner in which he runs training sessions. Cristiano Ronaldo is still trying to remain professional, with firm denials from his camp that he's eating lunch alone or causing dressing-room factions." Also read: Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

According to reports, Ronaldo is open to moving to Germany, seeing it as a chance to further his spectacular record-setting career that has spanned years in England, Spain, and Italy. "Cristiano Ronaldo is open to moving to Borussia Dortmund. Not only is Champions League football of appeal, but he can become the first player to win a domestic league title in England, Spain, Italy and Germany," Jacobs added.

Borussia Dortmund is reportedly holding internal talks about whether to make a late proposal to Manchester United or Cristiano Ronaldo, with Jorge Mendes encouraging them to do so. Both a permanent deal and a loan are reportedly being considered. A sensational move for the Portugal talisman to Sporting Lisbon has also been ruled out, with the journalist affirming that Ruben Amorim is firmly against a deal that would bring the player to the José Alvalade Stadium. Also read: Amid takeover rumours, Manchester United Supporters' Trust make fan ownership request

According to Jacobs, Ronaldo considers Ten Hag's training methods as school teacher-like tactics. "Cristiano Ronaldo feels the Manchester United players are being punished for their poor start to the season using harsh school teacher-like tactics. One source described Erik ten Hag's style as "just like reacting to naughty kids who have misbehaved," he stated.

