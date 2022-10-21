Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Thank God’ actor Rakul Preet Singh sets Diwali vibe in yellow saree with strappy blouse

    First Published Oct 21, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Take a cue from Rakul Preet Singh’s ethnic lookbook if you have been confused about what to wear for the next Diwali party. The deep yellow saree with delicate mirror work on the border and a strappy blouse is a perfect choice for a cards' night.

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

    Actor Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Thank God’ alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. With her film’s promotions in full swing and the festival of Diwali just around the corner, Rakul already seems to be setting the festive mood for us in her stunning and gorgeous outfits. From sharara sets to backless lehenga cholis and sarees, Rakul’s traditional looks from recent days are something you must take a cue from.

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

    The latest addition to her ethnic look is a deep yellow saree with a delicate border of mirrorwork. It came with shades of orange in patches all over the saree.

    ALSO READ: Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

    With this, Rakul Preet Singh wore a strappy blouse that showed off her cleavage. The blouse came with mirror work all over it, adding glam to the otherwise plain and subtle saree.

    ALSO READ: Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

    This ethnic look of Rakul Preet Singh is perfect for the Diwali festive season. As we all are heading out for card parties, wearing traditional attire is a must. And therefore, Rakul’s this look passes as something that will definitely be a hit during the festive party season.

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

    Meanwhile, before entering the Hindi film industry, Rakul Preet Singh made her mark in the South cinemas. Her acting career began with her debut film in Kannada followed by working in Telugu cinema.

    Image: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram

    On the personal front, Rakul Preet Singh is dating actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani. The couple is rumoured to get married soon but there has been no official confirmation on this, yet.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals drb

    Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets RBA

    Prince Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Anudeep's film is a HIT or FLOP? Read THIS before buying tickets

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja KD-The Devil tease actor talks about South Cinema and KGF RBA

    Sanjay Dutt launched Dhruva Sarja’s KD-The Devil teaser; actor talks about South Cinema and KGF

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime Video or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release RBA

    Brahmastra on OTT: Amazon Prime or Netflix or Hotstar? Where & when Ranbir, Alia Bhatt's film will be release

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS) RBA

    Manish Malhotra Diwali Party: Kiara Advani, Janhvi, Katrina and many more celebs attended the bash (VIDEOS)

    Recent Stories

    Infosys agrees for external gig work for employees with managers prior consent gcw

    Infosys agrees for external gig work for employees with managers' prior consent

    Jammu and Kashmir administration asks Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar: Report AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir administration asks Mehbooba Mufti to vacate her official bungalow in Srinagar: Report

    football Manchester United could release Cristiano Ronaldo on free transfer; but is any top European club willing to sign icon snt

    Man United could release Ronaldo on free transfer; but is any European club willing to sign icon?

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here - adt

    NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result announced; know steps, other details here

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US - adt

    Iranian military personnel on ground in Crimea; backing Russia to target Ukraine with drones: US

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon