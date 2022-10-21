‘Thank God’ actor Rakul Preet Singh sets Diwali vibe in yellow saree with strappy blouse

Take a cue from Rakul Preet Singh’s ethnic lookbook if you have been confused about what to wear for the next Diwali party. The deep yellow saree with delicate mirror work on the border and a strappy blouse is a perfect choice for a cards' night.

Actor Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Thank God’ alongside actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra. With her film’s promotions in full swing and the festival of Diwali just around the corner, Rakul already seems to be setting the festive mood for us in her stunning and gorgeous outfits. From sharara sets to backless lehenga cholis and sarees, Rakul’s traditional looks from recent days are something you must take a cue from.

The latest addition to her ethnic look is a deep yellow saree with a delicate border of mirrorwork. It came with shades of orange in patches all over the saree.

With this, Rakul Preet Singh wore a strappy blouse that showed off her cleavage. The blouse came with mirror work all over it, adding glam to the otherwise plain and subtle saree.

This ethnic look of Rakul Preet Singh is perfect for the Diwali festive season. As we all are heading out for card parties, wearing traditional attire is a must. And therefore, Rakul’s this look passes as something that will definitely be a hit during the festive party season.

Meanwhile, before entering the Hindi film industry, Rakul Preet Singh made her mark in the South cinemas. Her acting career began with her debut film in Kannada followed by working in Telugu cinema.

