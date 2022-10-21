Sherlyn Chopra accuses Sajid Khan of making her touch his genitals

Sherlyn Chopra recently filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against filmmaker Sajid Khan for sexual misconduct. The actor, in a recent interview, alleged that the filmmaker flashed his genitals and made her touch them.

Actor Sherlyn Chopra who accused filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation recently filed a case against him with the Juhu police station in Mumbai. Days after her complaint against the filmmaker who is presently inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Chopra has opened up on the alleged sexual misconduct by him as well as why it took her so long to film a complaint.

Expressing her desire to see Sajid Khan behind the bars. Sherlyn Chopra, while speaking to a news agency, said that recently filed a complaint against #MeToo accusing Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, criminal force and criminal intimidation. When she reached the police to lodge the complaint, she reportedly said that she was asked about when the incident took place. When Chopra revealed to the police that it all happened in 2005, she was further asked why she did not file the complaint before. To this, Chopra reportedly said that she did not have the courage to file a complaint against a celebrity like Sajid Khan.

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton goes desi on her India visit; see pics

Sherlyn Chopra further said that she first drew the courage to speak against such atrocities During the MeToo movement that started in 2018. Several women came forward to speak of their ordeals. It was during the same time when a few women came forward to level sexual misconduct allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Furthermore, Sherlyn Chopra also reportedly spoke about the things that Sajid Khan allegedly said to her. She alleged that Sajid flashed his genitals and made her touch them. “Anyone can read those media interviews or go on social media to know how #MeToo-accused Sajid Khan behaved inappropriately with those women. He asked some of them about sex, like how many times a day you have sex, how many boyfriends they have, and he showed me his genitals and made me touch them,” said Chopra, in the interview.

“The question that arises is, can a woman not share her pain even years after the incident? Obviously, she can. Back then, I did not have the courage, but today I do. Today, I feel that be it Sajid Khan or Raj Kundra, if they have done wrong, I can raise my voice against them," added Sherlyn Chopra.

ALSO READ: Michael teaser: Sundeep Kishan’s beast mode unleashed in film also starring Vijay Sathupathi among others

Talking about the evidence against Sajid Khan, Sherlyn Chopra said that she didn’t have it since she would not carry a spy camera for a professional meeting with a filmmaker.

“So, if the police would have asked me about evidence, what could I have said? It would have been his words against mine. It all comes down to credibility and status. He is obviously much bigger than me. He is Farah Khan's brother, who is close to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. So what am I in front of him? I was just an outsider and a nobody. Then what way do I have to prove the truth?” said Sherlyn Chopra adding that she did tell her friends and close ones about it but not her family. It was around that time when Sherlyn had lost her father, and she did not want her already disturbed family to know about it.

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan is presently being seen inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. Since the time he entered the house on the grand premier night of October 1, several celebrities including Sona Mohapatra and Urfi Javed are among those who demanded he ousts from the show.