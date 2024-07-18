Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Triptii Dimri looks SUPER HOT in white racy bodycon dress; check out bold snaps [PICTURES]

    Triptii Dimri is captivating audiences not only with her acting in 'Bad Newz' but also with her impeccable fashion choices during the film's promotions. Her recent standout moment in a white bandage dress from Self Centrd highlights her elegance and style prowess, setting a trend for chic and versatile celebrity fashion

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 18, 2024, 4:45 PM IST

    Triptii Dimri

    Triptii Dimri, celebrated for her role in 'Bad Newz,' is making waves beyond the screen with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she turned heads in a stunning white bandage dress, showcasing her style versatility and glamour during the film's promotional events. Her elegant look, complemented by subtle accessories and flawless makeup, cements her status as a rising fashion icon in the industry

    article_image2

    Triptii Dimri

    Triptii Dimri shines in promotions for 'Bad Newz,' dazzling in a white bandage dress from Self Centrd, highlighting her curves and a stylish neckline with a white bralette underneath

    article_image3

    Triptii Dimri

    The dress blends allure with contemporary style, perfect for any occasion from dinners to cocktails, showcasing Triptii's fashion versatility

    article_image4

    Triptii Dimri

    Accessories like a golden bracelet and earrings complement her ensemble, adding a touch of elegance without overshadowing the outfit

    article_image5

    Triptii Dimri

    Her makeup features subtle tones, including nude lips and feathery eyebrows, enhancing her natural beauty

    article_image6

    Triptii Dimri

    Triptii opts for side-parted curls, a relaxed yet sophisticated hairstyle that complements her overall look

    article_image7

    Triptii Dimri

    Known for her acting prowess, Triptii's fashion choices reflect her evolving style and confidence during the film's promotions

    article_image8

    Triptii Dimri

    Triptii Dimri continues to captivate with her fashion sense, combining glamour with effortless charm as she promotes "Bad Newz."

    article_image9

    Triptii Dimri

    Each appearance builds anticipation for her next ensemble, showcasing her as a style icon in the making

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days AJR

    Actor Darshan's custody extended in Renukaswamy murder case for another 14 days

    Our familied are overjoyed....', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome home baby girl; Read on ATG

    'Our families are overjoyed....', Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome home baby girl; Read on

    Hyderabad Veteran actor-director R Narayana Murthy in hospital; read report RBA

    Hyderabad: Veteran actor-director R Narayana Murthy in hospital; read report

    SIIMA Awards 2024 Malayalam Nomination announced: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, who will win the race? anr

    SIIMA Awards 2024 Malayalam Nominations announced: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, who will win the race?

    WATCH 'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with HILARIOUS horror-comedy film RKK

    WATCH 'Stree 2' trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor are back with HILARIOUS horror-comedy film

    Recent Stories

    Redmi 12 to Poco M6 Pro: 5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2024 gcw

    Redmi 12 to Poco M6 Pro: 5 best smartphones under Rs 10,000 to buy in July 2024

    Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20 snt

    BREAKING: Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's mother Manorama remanded to police custody till July 20

    Janhvi Kapoor in hospital; here's what we know RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor in hospital; here's what we know

    Is Malaika Arora in LOVE again? Who is the mystery man in actress' Instagram story; yes, it is not Arjun Kapoor RBA

    Is Malaika Arora in LOVE? Who is the mystery man in actress' Instagram story; yes, it is not Arjun Kapoor

    Why did Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' lehenga have animals printed on it? RKK

    Why did Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' lehenga have animals printed on it?

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon