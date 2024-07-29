Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Photos: Popular Bhojpuri actress Namrita Malla takes internet by storm as she shares HOT bikini pictures

     Namrita Malla is a popular Bhojpuri actress who is known for her sexy dance moves and uploading hot pictures.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 29, 2024, 4:58 PM IST

    Namrata's film career began in 2020 when she made her debut in the Kannada film "Shiva 143." Her riveting performance rapidly received recognition, and she was cast in the Hindi film "Jaggu Ki Lalten" in 2022.

    article_image2

    Namrata had a strong interest in music and dancing since she was very young. She refined her belly dance abilities and performed as a cheerleader for the Dehli Daredevils. 

    article_image3

    In addition to her acting career, Namrata has had a great effect in the virtual world, particularly on Instagram, where she has a large fan base.

    article_image4

    Namrata's versatility extends beyond acting; she has appeared on music albums in several languages, including Hindi, Marathi, and Punjabi. Some of her most successful music videos include "Baarishan," "Raja Ji," "Sulfaiyan," and "Dilbar."

    article_image5

    Namrata is also a YouTube creator who routinely uploads dance performances, yoga routines, and fitness videos to her channel. Her cooperation with actor Pawan Singh has been especially successful, with their videos totaling over 200 million views, cementing her standing as a YouTube sensation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally

    Ranbir Kapoor trolled for claiming he believes in Sanatana Dharam, netizens say 'beef eater can't be sanatani' RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor trolled for claiming he believes in Sanatana Dharam, netizens say 'beef eater can't be sanatani'

    Who is Brigida Saga? Is she married to filmmaker Vignesh Karthick? Read this RBA

    Who is Brigida Saga? Is she married to filmmaker Vignesh Karthick? Read this

    Javed Akhtar X account HACKED! Lyricist claims Indian Olympics message was not his, files complaint RKK

    Javed Akhtar X account HACKED! Lyricist claims Indian Olympics message was not his, files complaint

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others praise Manu Bhaker RBA

    Paris Olympics 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and others praise Manu Bhaker

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts july 29 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain to lash in next 5 days with thunder and lightning; IMD issues revised alerts

    Thar Roxx mahindra unveils teaser for the new suv launch date revealed watch gcw

    Thar ROXX: Mahindra unveils teaser for 'THE' new SUV, launch date REVEALED | WATCH

    UPI transactions leap 57 percent in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share anr

    UPI transactions leap 57 pc in FY24; PhonePe, Google Pay command 86 pc market share

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally RBA

    Deadpool & Wolverine box office collection: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s film crosses Rs 4000 crore globally

    Why CM Siddaramaiah did not prevent scam in Valmiki Corporation asks Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman vkp

    'Why did CM Siddaramaiah not prevent scam in Valmiki corporation?': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon