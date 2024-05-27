SEXY photos: Nikki Tamboli dons black bikini bottom in SUPER BOLD pictures; check out her killer abs
Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli is breaking the internet with bold, hot pics in a racy outfit. Her social media post went viral quickly, with Nikki’s fans drooling over her sexy look.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Nikki Tamboli's recent Instagram pics are quite seductive! The 27-year-old actress-model has fans buzzing after she braved a highly explicit picture shoot.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Nikki, who is known for showing off her beautiful physique in provocative bikinis and other daring attire, posted two photos from her picture shoot.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Nikki took to Instagram and captioned the shot, "Look at me and then look at yourself, that's all I have to say."
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
In the steamy photographs, Nikki shows off her beautiful curves, striking several sensual stances while wearing a black crop top and matching bikini bottom. The photographs quickly went viral, with Nikki's followers gushing over her stunning appearance.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Nikki Tamboli is no stranger to turning heads! The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant usually draws notice for her daring wardrobe choices.
Photo Courtesy: Instagram
Nikki Tamboli recently sparked a buzz online with a stunning snapshot demonstrating her great fashion sense.