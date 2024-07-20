Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SEXY photos: Nayanthara to Samantha to Pooja Hegde-7 South Indian actresses with most sexiest body

    South Indian film is renowned for its brilliant and attractive ladies. Several actresses stand out with their voluptuous figures. Here are seven South Indian actresses known for their voluptuous bodies.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When it comes to acting, South Indian film is renowned for its stunning and brilliant females. Several actresses stand out from the crowd when it comes to having curvy figures. The following is a list of seven South Indian actresses who are frequently praised for their voluptuous figures:

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha is one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema. She is admired not only for her acting skills but also for her fit and curvaceous body. Samantha has a significant fan base and is known for her roles in movies like "Eega," "Rangasthalam," and "Mahanati."

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Nayanthara: Often referred to as the "Lady Superstar" of South Indian cinema, Nayanthara has a stunning and curvaceous figure. She has appeared in numerous Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. Born Diana Mariam Kurian on November 18, 1984, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, she made her acting debut in the Malayalam film "Manassinakkare" (2003), which was a commercial success.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shriya Saran: Shriya has acted in various South Indian films and is known for her elegant and curvaceous physique. She has a significant fan following. She has acted in a diverse range of films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam industries, as well as in Bollywood and international projects. Shriya made her film debut in the Telugu movie "Ishtam" (2001), but it was her role in "Santosham" (2002) that brought her widespread recognition.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Pooja Hegde: Pooja Hegde, who has made a mark in both Telugu and Bollywood films, is admired for her toned and curvaceous body. She first gained attention as a beauty pageant contestant before making her acting debut in the Tamil film "Mugamoodi" (2012). With notable performances in movies like "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" (2020) and "Mohenjo Daro" (2016), Pooja has quickly risen to fame and become a sought-after actress in the industry.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ileana D'Cruz: Ileana D'Cruz, who has worked in both South Indian and Bollywood films, is famous for her hourglass figure and stunning looks. She made her debut in the Telugu film "Devadasu" (2006), which was a huge success, and gained further recognition with her role in "Barfi!" (2012) in Bollywood. Her impressive acting skills and captivating presence have earned her a significant fan base and numerous awards.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh: Rakul Preet Singh, the actress popular in Telugu and Tamil films, is known for her athletic and curvaceous physique. She began her career as a model before making her acting debut in the Kannada film "Gilli" (2009) and has since starred in successful movies like "Dhruva" (2016) and "Spyder" (2017). Her dedication to fitness and versatile acting skills have made her a favorite among audiences and filmmakers alike.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Raai Laxmi: Raai Laxmi, the actress who has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi films, is known for her attractive figure and has a significant fan following. She made her debut in the Tamil film "Karka Kasadara" (2005) and gained popularity with her roles in movies like "Mankatha" (2011) and "Julie 2" (2017). Her versatility and stunning screen presence have earned her widespread acclaim and numerous accolades.

