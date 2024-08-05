Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect body in bikini at her Maldives vacay

    Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a few photos from her Maldives vacation on her Instagram stories. She looks perfect in a white T-shirt and a pair of thongs.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 5, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora is spending some alone time in the beautiful Maldives following her apparent separation with long-time lover Arjun Kapoor. She posted an Instagram snapshot of herself sitting on the porch of her property, dressed in a white T-shirt and thongs. Malaika looked lovely in the photo.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora shared some photos from her Maldives vacation on Instagram stories earlier today. One shot showed her swinging on the deck of her luxury resort, another a soothing spa area, and a third of her staring out at the beautiful blue ocean. Her hair was in a sloppy bun, and she looked away from the camera.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor fanned breakup speculations by visibly ignoring one other at a recent fashion event. In a video posted by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the pair, who have been the focus of split rumours, were seen sitting far apart.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The footage even showed Malaika passing by Arjun as he took a photo with a fan. Although Arjun made a considerate move to protect her from the mob by placing his hand behind her, Malaika did not recognise him and continued walking without looking back, adding to the breakup rumours.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Despite the persistent speculations about her "on-off relationship" with Arjun, Malaika recently remarked about how the internet can be a very poisonous place.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I have somehow built a mechanism — or shield, I would say — around me where I don't let the negativity through anymore," Malaika told the publication Hello.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "I have protected myself from it. Whether it's individuals, the workplace, social media, or trolls. When I sense that intensity, I recoil immediately. I've learnt to do it over time."

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    "It would arrive early, and I'd lose sleep over it. I'd be lying if I claimed things don't touch me at all; I'm human, and I'll cry, break down, and experience all of the emotions that come with being trolled. But you won't see that in public."

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from her professional pursuits, Malaika Arora is also a devoted mother to Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The mother-son combo was photographed outside a Mumbai restaurant just a day before her airport appearance. She accented her look with black shades, a grey purse, and an untidy low bun on her hair.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success dmn

    "Failed twice in Class 10...": Akshara Haasan opens up about her struggles in school, how she found success

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action RKK

    'Double iSmart' trailer OUT: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt-starrer film is packed with action

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience RKK

    WATCH: How did Shah Rukh Khan change John Cena's life? Wrestler shares transformation experience

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues vkp

    THIS school in Chikkamagaluru which earned National award for late Puneeth Rajkumar faces leakage issues

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours ATG

    Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan's UNSEEN photo from holiday goes VIRAL; Abhishek's absence fuels rumours

    Recent Stories

    Meet Major General VT Mathew malayali army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Meet Major General VT Mathew, the Malayali Army officer who led rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths RBA EAI

    India to Russia-7 countries with powerful military strengths

    Karnataka Minister son Dhruv Patil captures Heterochromia Iridum phenomenon in leopard eyes at Bandipur vkp

    Karnataka Minister’s son captures rare phenomenon in leopard’s eyes at Bandipur forest

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED! gcw

    Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start on August 6: BEST deals on smartphones REVEALED!

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss AJR

    Eggs to berries: 7 foods that help in preventing hair loss

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon