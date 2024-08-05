SEXY photos: Malaika Arora flaunts her perfect body in bikini at her Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora shared a few photos from her Maldives vacation on her Instagram stories. She looks perfect in a white T-shirt and a pair of thongs.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora is spending some alone time in the beautiful Maldives following her apparent separation with long-time lover Arjun Kapoor. She posted an Instagram snapshot of herself sitting on the porch of her property, dressed in a white T-shirt and thongs. Malaika looked lovely in the photo.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora shared some photos from her Maldives vacation on Instagram stories earlier today. One shot showed her swinging on the deck of her luxury resort, another a soothing spa area, and a third of her staring out at the beautiful blue ocean. Her hair was in a sloppy bun, and she looked away from the camera.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor fanned breakup speculations by visibly ignoring one other at a recent fashion event. In a video posted by paparazzi Viral Bhayani, the pair, who have been the focus of split rumours, were seen sitting far apart.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The footage even showed Malaika passing by Arjun as he took a photo with a fan. Although Arjun made a considerate move to protect her from the mob by placing his hand behind her, Malaika did not recognise him and continued walking without looking back, adding to the breakup rumours.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Despite the persistent speculations about her "on-off relationship" with Arjun, Malaika recently remarked about how the internet can be a very poisonous place.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"I have somehow built a mechanism — or shield, I would say — around me where I don't let the negativity through anymore," Malaika told the publication Hello.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"I have protected myself from it. Whether it's individuals, the workplace, social media, or trolls. When I sense that intensity, I recoil immediately. I've learnt to do it over time."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

"It would arrive early, and I'd lose sleep over it. I'd be lying if I claimed things don't touch me at all; I'm human, and I'll cry, break down, and experience all of the emotions that come with being trolled. But you won't see that in public."

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aside from her professional pursuits, Malaika Arora is also a devoted mother to Arhaan Khan, whom she shares with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. The mother-son combo was photographed outside a Mumbai restaurant just a day before her airport appearance. She accented her look with black shades, a grey purse, and an untidy low bun on her hair.

Latest Videos