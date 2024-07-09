Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian poses in BOLD white dress; flaunts cleavage [PICTURES]

    Kim Kardashian shares sexy, bold photos of herself in a white dress. Check out the pictures HERE

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 9, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    Kim Kardashian revealed she sold a comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel, to Netflix, marking a surprising turn in her career. She'll star in and produce the film alongside writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito

    article_image2

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    Kim credited her agent, Brad Slater, for the opportunity and shared her initial nerves about pitching the movie idea to studios for the first time

    article_image3

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    Despite her apprehensions, Kim received offers from five studios within 20 minutes, boosting her confidence but also increasing the pressure to deliver on this new venture

    article_image4

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    Kim joked about sacrificing sleep to meet the demands of her new role, stating she could do one movie a year for the next decade, while still maintaining her appearance

    article_image5

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    She expressed concerns about the physical and emotional demands of acting, such as how to convincingly portray intense emotions without affecting her looks

    article_image6

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    Kim's determination to succeed in acting remains strong, despite acknowledging the challenges and her initial unplanned foray into this new career path

    article_image7

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    Kim's acting debut in 2023 with American Horror Story: Delicate marked her return to the screen after over a decade, playing a significant role as an entertainment publicist

    article_image8

    KimKardashian/Instagram

    Kim's previous acting roles include cameos in Ocean's Eight, Paw Patrol, and minor roles in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and more. She even hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, showcasing her versatility

