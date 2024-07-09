SEXY photos: Kim Kardashian poses in BOLD white dress; flaunts cleavage [PICTURES]

Kim Kardashian shares sexy, bold photos of herself in a white dress. Check out the pictures HERE

Kim Kardashian revealed she sold a comedy movie, The Fifth Wheel, to Netflix, marking a surprising turn in her career. She'll star in and produce the film alongside writers Paula Pell and Janine Brito

Kim credited her agent, Brad Slater, for the opportunity and shared her initial nerves about pitching the movie idea to studios for the first time

Despite her apprehensions, Kim received offers from five studios within 20 minutes, boosting her confidence but also increasing the pressure to deliver on this new venture

Kim joked about sacrificing sleep to meet the demands of her new role, stating she could do one movie a year for the next decade, while still maintaining her appearance

She expressed concerns about the physical and emotional demands of acting, such as how to convincingly portray intense emotions without affecting her looks

Kim's determination to succeed in acting remains strong, despite acknowledging the challenges and her initial unplanned foray into this new career path

Kim's acting debut in 2023 with American Horror Story: Delicate marked her return to the screen after over a decade, playing a significant role as an entertainment publicist

Kim's previous acting roles include cameos in Ocean's Eight, Paw Patrol, and minor roles in Disaster Movie, CSI: NY, and more. She even hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, showcasing her versatility

