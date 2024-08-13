SEXY photos: Disha Patani flaunts ample cleavage in BOLD see-through lace gown [PICTURES]

Disha Patani, born June 13, 1992, in Bareilly, is a prominent Bollywood actress known for her roles in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Baaghi 2." With a strong social media presence, she’s also noted for her fitness and brand endorsements. Disha is involved in philanthropy and supports various social causes

Disha Patani, whose break-through Bollywood movie 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' was a box-office hit. She recently appeared opposite Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Disha Patani was born on June 13, 1992, in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She grew up in a traditional Indian family with a strong educational background. Her early aspirations included pursuing a career in medicine, but she later shifted focus to acting

Disha began her career with the 2015 Telugu film "Loafer," directed by Puri Jagannadh. Her performance was well-received, marking her debut in the South Indian film industry. This initial success paved the way for her entry into Bollywood

Her Bollywood debut came with the film "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story" (2016), where she played the role of Priyanka Jha, MS Dhoni’s love interest. Her portrayal earned her recognition and a foothold in the Indian film industry

Disha starred in several notable films, including "Baaghi 2" (2018) alongside Tiger Shroff. The action-packed film was a commercial success and solidified her position as a leading actress in Bollywood

Apart from acting, Disha is known for her brand endorsements and collaborations. She has been associated with numerous high-profile brands, enhancing her visibility and popularity in the fashion and beauty industry

Disha is renowned for her fitness and often shares workout routines on social media. Her posts on Instagram and other platforms showcase her dedication to fitness and have garnered a significant following, making her a social media influencer

Disha’s personal life has been a subject of media interest, particularly her relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. Despite the speculation, both actors have maintained privacy, focusing on their professional lives

