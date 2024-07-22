SEXY photos: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her bikini body in Instagram post

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez appeared more in love than ever as they soaked in the sun on a luxury family vacation to Saudi Arabia on the weekend.

Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez appeared more in love than ever as they soaked in the sun on a luxury family vacation to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The footballer, 39, went naked and showed off his wonderfully toned physique in a pair of swimming shorts while posing for steamy photos with bikini-clad partner Georgina, 30.

The pair, who have been on holiday with their children since Portugal's exit from the Euros, couldn't stop smiling as they posed for a selfie while cooling down in the water. A former sales clerk, Georgina looked stunning in a vibrant green bikini top paired with black pants and a baseball helmet.

She subsequently changed into a brown metallic bikini and a colourful wrap beach skirt for a lovely mirror selfie. In another shot, the couple stood on a luxurious yacht with their children, daughters Eva María, Alana, Bella, two, and son Mateo, seven.

She did, however, expose her cheek by taking a photo of her peachy bottom in a white thong bikini bottom while looking out over the water. Georgina did not only post one suggestive photo. That was followed by another photo dump with the text "live love life". That started with her posing in a yellow bikini bra and black pants beside her football star fella in the water.

Ronaldo's much-needed break comes after Portugal lost to France on penalties. Despite 23 attempts, Cristiano failed to score once in the competition. Cristiano made the loss worse by revealing it would be the final time he would compete in a European Championship. France triumphed 5-3 on penalties after the first 90 minutes, and the game remained 0-0 after 30 minutes of extra time. Following their victory, France advanced to the semi-finals, but were defeated 2-1 by Spain, who will meet England in the Euros 2024 final on Sunday.

A steamy selfie followed, which showed plenty of cleavage before another snap showing every inch of her bum came. “The truth is that this woman is beautiful,” commented one admirer.



The couple posed aboard a luxurious yacht with their children, Eva María (7), Alana (6), Bella (2), and Mateo (7). Cristiano's second son, Cristiano Jr., is 14.

