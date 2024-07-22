Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her bikini body in Instagram post

    Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez appeared more in love than ever as they soaked in the sun on a luxury family vacation to Saudi Arabia on the weekend.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 5:58 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo and partner Georgina Rodriguez appeared more in love than ever as they soaked in the sun on a luxury family vacation to Saudi Arabia on Sunday. The footballer, 39, went naked and showed off his wonderfully toned physique in a pair of swimming shorts while posing for steamy photos with bikini-clad partner Georgina, 30.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The pair, who have been on holiday with their children since Portugal's exit from the Euros, couldn't stop smiling as they posed for a selfie while cooling down in the water. A former sales clerk, Georgina looked stunning in a vibrant green bikini top paired with black pants and a baseball helmet.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She subsequently changed into a brown metallic bikini and a colourful wrap beach skirt for a lovely mirror selfie. In another shot, the couple stood on a luxurious yacht with their children, daughters Eva María, Alana, Bella, two, and son Mateo, seven.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She did, however, expose her cheek by taking a photo of her peachy bottom in a white thong bikini bottom while looking out over the water. Georgina did not only post one suggestive photo. That was followed by another photo dump with the text "live love life". That started with her posing in a yellow bikini bra and black pants beside her football star fella in the water.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ronaldo's much-needed break comes after Portugal lost to France on penalties. Despite 23 attempts, Cristiano failed to score once in the competition. Cristiano made the loss worse by revealing it would be the final time he would compete in a European Championship. France triumphed 5-3 on penalties after the first 90 minutes, and the game remained 0-0 after 30 minutes of extra time. Following their victory, France advanced to the semi-finals, but were defeated 2-1 by Spain, who will meet England in the Euros 2024 final on Sunday.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A steamy selfie followed, which showed plenty of cleavage before another snap showing every inch of her bum came. “The truth is that this woman is beautiful,” commented one admirer.
     

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple posed aboard a luxurious yacht with their children, Eva María (7), Alana (6), Bella (2), and Mateo (7). Cristiano's second son, Cristiano Jr., is 14.

    Good news for Karan Aujla fans! 'Tauba Tauba' singer announces dates for 'It Was All A Dream' Indian tour

    'Character connected well with the masses...', Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee praised Allu Arjun

    Bigg Boss OTT 3 DOUBLE EVICTION: Sana Sultan, Adnan Shaikh eliminated after failing a task? Read on

    'Why use the word sex in an interview...', Sushmita Sen was judged for being bold and outspoken; Read on

    Sardaarji 3: Diljit Dosanjh announces release date, shares first poster [PICTURES]

    Goa govt imposes temporary ban on visiting world-famous Dudhsagar waterfalls citing safety concerns

    Good news for Karan Aujla fans! 'Tauba Tauba' singer announces dates for 'It Was All A Dream' Indian tour

    iQOO Z9s series to arrive in India next month, CEO Nipun Marya shares poster; Check details

    Joe Biden unknown facts, from Stuttering to family tragedy

    '$14 only, this is incredible': US tourist lauds affordability of India's healthcare system, WATCH viral video

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

