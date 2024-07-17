Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos: Christiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez shares BOLD photos in BIKINI [PICTURES]

    Gorgina Rodríguez widely-publicized romance and the successful modeling career it fostered have earned her over seven million followers on Instagram

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 7:33 PM IST

    Georgina Rodríguez

    Georgina was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and later moved to Spain with her family. Her upbringing was enriched with a blend of South American and European cultures, which greatly influenced her perspectives and aspirations

    article_image2

    Georgina Rodríguez

    Georgina's career took off when she was discovered by a modeling agency in Madrid. Her striking looks and natural talent quickly earned her numerous high-profile assignments, making her a sought-after name in the fashion industry

    article_image3

    Georgina Rodríguez

    Her relationship with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo brought her immense global recognition. The couple's high-profile romance has been a subject of media fascination, further boosting Georgina's public profile and social media following

    article_image4

    Georgina Rodríguez

    With millions of followers on Instagram, Georgina has become a social media influencer. She shares glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle, family moments, and fashion endeavors, engaging a vast audience and attracting lucrative brand endorsements

    article_image5

    Georgina Rodríguez

    Georgina is a devoted mother and partner, often sharing heartfelt moments with her children and Ronaldo. She is also involved in philanthropic activities, supporting various charitable causes and using her influence to make a positive impact on society

    article_image6

    Georgina Rodríguez

    Christiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Gorgina Rodriguez looked drop dead gorgeous here. They celebrated their twin's 6th birthday 

    article_image7

    Georgina Rodríguez

    Georgina Rodríguez looks ravishing in this dark maroon bikini running on a sea turquoise coloured watered sea beach

    article_image8

    Georgina Rodríguez

    Here Georgina Rodríguez looks ravishing in a blue sheer dress underneath a blue bikini and black shades

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy anr

    'Support for me should not turn into hate campaign against him...' Asif Ali on Ramesh Narayan controversy

    WATCH Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her 'Bewdi number 1' RBA

    WATCH: Uorfi Javed trolled for being spotted drunk for 3rd time in two weeks; netizens calls her Bewdi number1

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding? RKK

    Which local outlets served at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding?

    Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel ATG

    'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' new poster OUT: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal to feature in sequel

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH] ATG

    This better be espresso martini...', Drake shares video of his flooded mansion as rains lash Toronto [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Uttar Pradesh government takes over Atiq Ahmed's 'criminal money-purchased' Rs 50 crore property in Prayagraj AJR

    UP government takes over Atiq Ahmed's 'criminal money-purchased' Rs 50 crore property in Prayagraj

    Rs 1 lakh for rubber chappals in Saudi Arabia? Netizens walk away laughing

    Rs 1 lakh for rubber chappals in Saudi Arabia? Netizens walk away laughing

    Budget 2024 Expectations: Will India see dip in mobile phone prices? What we know so far AJR

    Budget 2024 Expectations: Will India see dip in mobile phone prices? What we know so far

    Kim Kardashian SEXY photos: 7 reasons why 43-year-old has the best bikini body in showbiz RBA

    Kim Kardashian SEXY photos: 7 reasons why 43-year-old has the best bikini body in showbiz

    Types of Government jobs explained: What are A, B, C and D Govt jobs? anr

    Types of Government jobs explained: What are A, B, C and D Govt jobs?

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon