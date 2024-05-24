Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ameesha Patel SEXY photos: Gadar 2 actress flaunts her cleavage in bikini top

    First Published May 24, 2024, 7:43 PM IST

    Ameesha Patel bikini pictures: Many praised the actress' ageless beauty and great body in her viral bikini photos. Some said she was challenging younger actresses.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel renowned for her appearances in successful films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, is again making news. This time for her amazing photographs. Ameesha recently uploaded lovely photos of herself in a chequered bikini, expressing confidence and enjoying the summer.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans couldn't help but admire her for keeping such a strong and toned appearance even in her forties. The photo, shot in a swimming pool, shows Ameesha in a stylish bikini with matching sunglasses and her hair flowing freely.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She captioned the post with “Summertime”. Ameesha Patel opted for a pinkish glam makeup look, which further added charm to her sunkissed photos.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel's bikini photos soon went popular on social media, with many fans praising her timeless beauty and great body. Some even commented that she was providing stiff competition to younger actresses.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with the hit film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, earning the Zed Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She maintained her career with films such as Badri and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, where she received praise for her performances.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After a succession of ups and downs in her career, Ameesha moved on to supporting parts in films such as Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Bhool Bhulaiya. Despite the difficulties, she returned with the sequel Gadar 2 in 2023, which became her highest-grossing release.

