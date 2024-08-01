Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photo: Cristiano Ronaldo marrying long term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez? Check out her SUPER HOT photos

    Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked speculation about his marital status with Georgina Rodriguez. In a recent Instagram video for his fitness brand, Ronaldo referred to Rodriguez as his wife, leading to rumors about their possible marriage. This revelation comes amid their shared personal milestones

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 7:19 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

    Cristiano Ronaldo recently fueled speculation that he and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, might be married. This came after a fitness video he posted on Instagram on July 29, where he referred to Rodriguez as his wife

    article_image2

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

    In the video shared by his fitness brand, Whoop, Ronaldo discussed his routines when he's not on the field. He mentioned that he enjoys working out with Rodriguez at home, noting that they both motivate each other during these sessions

    article_image3

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

    Ronaldo and Rodriguez first made headlines with the birth of their daughter, Alana. They later announced the arrival of their second daughter, Bella, in April 2022, along with the tragic news of the passing of Bella’s twin brother, Angel

    article_image4

    Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

    Following this difficult period, Ronaldo expressed gratitude to his supporters on Instagram and shared a family photo featuring his children from previous relationships: Cristiano Jr., Eva Maria, and Mateo

    article_image5

    Georgina Rodriguez

    In her Netflix series 'I Am Georgina,' Rodriguez opened up about the emotional support she received from Ronaldo. She shared how his encouragement was crucial in helping her cope with their son’s death and continue with her life

    article_image6

    Georgina Rodriguez

    Rodriguez emphasized the importance of moving forward despite life's challenges. She noted that Ronaldo's advice to persevere and stay active was instrumental in her healing process

    article_image7

    Georgina Rodriguez

    The couple's public statements and shared moments highlight their strong partnership and resilience. Ronaldo’s reference to Rodriguez as his wife further ignites interest in their personal lives and potential marital status

    article_image8

    Georgina Rodriguez

    In her Netflix series "I Am Georgina," Rodriguez delves into the emotional support Ronaldo provided during their toughest times. She reveals how his unwavering encouragement and advice to move forward helped her navigate through the grief of their son's death, showcasing their deep bond

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora goes on lunch date with son Arhaan Khan; poses for paps together [WATCH] ATG

    Malaika Arora goes on lunch date with son Arhaan Khan; poses for paps together [WATCH]

    Citadel Honey Bunny: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's web series teaser OUT; actors team up for Russo Bros RBA

    Citadel: Honey Bunny: Samantha, Varun Dhawan's web series teaser OUT; actors team up for Russo Bros

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show RKK

    Bigg Boss OTT 3: Not Kritika Malik! Armaan Malik wants THIS contestant to win the show

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims RBA

    Wayanad landslide: Rashmika Mandanna, Suriya and other celebs donate money to victims

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words RKK

    CBFC orders changes in Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Ulajh', instructs filmmakers to beep words

    Recent Stories

    Infertility among men: Know the factors affecting sperm count and more RBA

    Infertility among men: Know the factors affecting sperm count and more

    Malaika Arora goes on lunch date with son Arhaan Khan; poses for paps together [WATCH] ATG

    Malaika Arora goes on lunch date with son Arhaan Khan; poses for paps together [WATCH]

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds popular in Bengaluru RBA EAI

    Rottweiler to German Shepherd-7 dog breeds popular in Bengaluru

    Weekend in Bengaluru? Visit these 7 stunning parks to beat boredom vkp

    Lalbagh to Madiwala: 7 stunning parks in Bengaluru to beat boredom

    IND vs SL ODIs: Pant or Rahul - which wicketkeeper batter will be picked? Rohit Sharma dubs it as 'tough call' snt

    IND vs SL ODIs: Pant or Rahul - which wicketkeeper batter will be picked? Rohit Sharma dubs it as 'tough call'

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon