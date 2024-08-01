SEXY photo: Cristiano Ronaldo marrying long term girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez? Check out her SUPER HOT photos

Cristiano Ronaldo has sparked speculation about his marital status with Georgina Rodriguez. In a recent Instagram video for his fitness brand, Ronaldo referred to Rodriguez as his wife, leading to rumors about their possible marriage. This revelation comes amid their shared personal milestones

Cristiano Ronaldo recently fueled speculation that he and his long-term partner, Georgina Rodriguez, might be married. This came after a fitness video he posted on Instagram on July 29, where he referred to Rodriguez as his wife

In the video shared by his fitness brand, Whoop, Ronaldo discussed his routines when he's not on the field. He mentioned that he enjoys working out with Rodriguez at home, noting that they both motivate each other during these sessions

Ronaldo and Rodriguez first made headlines with the birth of their daughter, Alana. They later announced the arrival of their second daughter, Bella, in April 2022, along with the tragic news of the passing of Bella’s twin brother, Angel

Following this difficult period, Ronaldo expressed gratitude to his supporters on Instagram and shared a family photo featuring his children from previous relationships: Cristiano Jr., Eva Maria, and Mateo

In her Netflix series 'I Am Georgina,' Rodriguez opened up about the emotional support she received from Ronaldo. She shared how his encouragement was crucial in helping her cope with their son’s death and continue with her life

Rodriguez emphasized the importance of moving forward despite life's challenges. She noted that Ronaldo's advice to persevere and stay active was instrumental in her healing process

The couple's public statements and shared moments highlight their strong partnership and resilience. Ronaldo’s reference to Rodriguez as his wife further ignites interest in their personal lives and potential marital status

In her Netflix series "I Am Georgina," Rodriguez delves into the emotional support Ronaldo provided during their toughest times. She reveals how his unwavering encouragement and advice to move forward helped her navigate through the grief of their son's death, showcasing their deep bond

