    SEXY! 7 secrets to Jacqueline Fernandez's HOT bikini body and beautiful glowing skin

    Jacqueline Fernandez, known for her stunning bikini body and glowing skin, follows a dedicated routine to maintain her beauty and fitness. Here are seven secrets to her enviable look.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 11, 2024, 6:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 11, 2024, 6:18 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Did you know that Jacqueline Fernandez was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka in 2006 and represented her nation in Miss Universe 2006? It's no surprise she continues to publish dreamy photos of herself on Instagram. As seen in these images, she is expected to play in the Rajasthan Premier League in 2023.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez's other film credits include Housefull 2 (2012), Race 2 (2013), Kick (2014), Vikrant Rona (2022), and the comedy Housefull 3 (2016) and Judwaa 2 (2017). In addition to her acting career, Jacqueline Fernandez served as a judge in the ninth season of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Regular workouts
    Jacqueline is a fitness fanatic who enjoys a variety of exercises such as weight training, yoga, pilates, and dancing. Her continuous fitness program helps her maintain a toned body and good energy levels.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Balanced Diet
    Jacqueline eats a well-balanced diet that includes fresh fruits and vegetables, lean meats, and healthy grains. She avoids processed foods and sweets, opting instead for nutrient-dense meals that power her workouts and keep her complexion glowing.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hydration
    Staying hydrated is essential for Jacqueline's gorgeous skin and general wellbeing. She drinks lots of water throughout the day, which helps to flush out toxins and keep her skin moisturised and soft.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mindful Eating
    Mindful eating helps her enjoy her meals without overindulging. Jacqueline believes in eating in moderation and paying attention to her body's hunger cues, which helps her keep a healthy weight.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Adequate Sleep
    Adequate Sleep

Quality sleep is crucial for Jacqueline's recovery and overall health. She ensures she gets enough rest each night, which helps her body repair and rejuvenate, contributing to her radiant appearance.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Skin Care Routine
    Jacqueline is diligent about her skincare routine, which involves cleaning, toning, and moisturising every day. She also uses face masks, serums, and sunscreens to protect and rejuvenate her skin.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Positive Mindset
    Jacqueline emphasises the need of a good mentality for mental health. She meditates and practices mindfulness to reduce stress, which not only benefits her physical health but also contributes to her glowing skin and vitality.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mindful Eating
    Mindful eating helps Jacqueline enjoy her meals without overindulging. She believes in eating in moderation and paying attention to her body's hunger cues, which helps her maintain a healthy weight.

