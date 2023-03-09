Satish Kaushik death: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, and Anupam Kher spotted at late star's house

The late veteran star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered a heart attack causing his death. While his last rites ceremony will be conducted at 3 pm today, a glance at the Bollywood stars like Raj Babbar and more, who got spotted at the late actor's house.

The renowned Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. While his abrupt demise has sent shock waves throughout the entire industry, here is a glance at Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, and other celebs who visited his house today.

Nuanced Bollywood star Anupam Kher, the late star's best friend, also arrived at Satish Kaushik's residence today. He also looked in grief and mourning as he got papped by the photogs. He wore a white t-shirt and dark blue denim jeans with black shoes.

Renowned lyricist and Bollywood maverick Javed Akhtar, who had spent good and gala time with late star Satish Kaushik at the Holi Bash on March 7, was spotted arriving at the late star's house. He looked emotional as he got papped while arriving in his car in a white kurta.

Bollywood actor Raj Babbar got spotted by the shutterbugs arriving at Satish Kaushik's house to pay his condolences and respects. He looked grim and emotional at the abrupt demise of the actor and friend. He wore a white shirt and black pants with dark brown shoes.

