Satish Kaushik death: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, and Anupam Kher spotted at late star's house
The late veteran star Satish Kaushik is no more. The actor suffered a heart attack causing his death. While his last rites ceremony will be conducted at 3 pm today, a glance at the Bollywood stars like Raj Babbar and more, who got spotted at the late actor's house.
Image: Varinder Chawla, Viral Bhayani / Twitter
The renowned Bollywood star Satish Kaushik is no more. While his abrupt demise has sent shock waves throughout the entire industry, here is a glance at Javed Akhtar, Anupam Kher, and other celebs who visited his house today.
ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik’s last Instagram post will make you smile; check out his Holi pictures
Image: Varinder Chawla
Nuanced Bollywood star Anupam Kher, the late star's best friend, also arrived at Satish Kaushik's residence today. He also looked in grief and mourning as he got papped by the photogs. He wore a white t-shirt and dark blue denim jeans with black shoes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Renowned lyricist and Bollywood maverick Javed Akhtar, who had spent good and gala time with late star Satish Kaushik at the Holi Bash on March 7, was spotted arriving at the late star's house. He looked emotional as he got papped while arriving in his car in a white kurta.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actor Raj Babbar got spotted by the shutterbugs arriving at Satish Kaushik's house to pay his condolences and respects. He looked grim and emotional at the abrupt demise of the actor and friend. He wore a white shirt and black pants with dark brown shoes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Raj Babbar got spotted with his entire family in tow arriving at the late actor's residence to give in his condolences and respect. The last rites of late Bollywood star Satish Kaushik will get performed today.
ALSO READ: Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis