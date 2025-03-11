MP: Stage collapses during Congress protest in Bhopal; several leaders, workers sustain injuries

Several Congress leaders and workers were injured after a stage collapsed during their protest in Bhopal on Monday. The protest, led by senior Congress leaders including Jitu Patwari and Umang Singhar, was held over farmers' issues.

MP: Stage collapses during Congress protest in Bhopal; several leaders, workers sustain injuries anr
Bhopal: Several Congress leaders and workers got injured after the stage collapsed in Bhopal during their protest on Monday (Mar 10). After the stage had collapsed, several leaders were left lying on the ground, injured, while people hurried to carry them to safety.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Congress workers had staged a massive protest on Monday in the state capital of Bhopal over issues related to farmers. State Congress President Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar, MLA Sachin Yadav and several other party workers participated in the protest, held at Rang Mahal square in the state capital.

The crowd was heading to gheraoed the state assembly, and the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd of the party workers.

Congress chief Patwari told reporters, "It is the responsibility of the Congress party to protest against the BJP who made promises to women, farmers and youth of the state. Today, we held this protest with a feeling that the state government should provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 3100 a quintal for rice, Rs 2700 a quintal for wheat and Rs 6000 a quintal. The Union Agriculture Minister hails from the state but he does not talk about MSP."

The Congress party has decided that if rice and wheat procurement is not done according to the promises made then, the party will reach each and every Mandi and hold protests with the farmers, he added.

The Congress further said, "State Congress's farmers wing will continue this movement in every mandi where crop procurement takes place in the state for the next two months."

LoP Umang Singhar said that the Congress party is with the farmers and the fight will last from road to the state assembly in the interest of the farmers.

"I would like to ask the Kisan Sangh (linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) who seek votes of farmers in favour of BJP during elections, but why the Kisan Sangh has not fulfilled the promise even after one year from their government. Kisan Sangh staged fake protests. But the Congress is with the farmers and will fight from the road to the house for them," Singhar said. 

